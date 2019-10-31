Future of migraine attacks prediction: "At home" study with wearable Neuroverse® technology shows changes in brain signals preceding migraine attacks

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "At home" brain monitoring using the Neuroverse®, Inc. wearable BrainStation® system led to the discovery of brain modulations that occur 24 hours before a migraine attack, enabling potential early intervention and improved management of patients' lives.

This study, a first of its kind, was published in Cephalalgia, the peer-reviewed journal of the International Headache Society https://doi.org/10.1177%2F0333102419877660 and results from a collaboration between the neuroscientists and brain signal processing experts at Neuroverse®, Inc. https://www.neuroverseinc.com/ and clinician and migraine expert, Dr. Isabel Pavão Martins' team at the University of Lisbon, Portugal.

The identified brain modulations provide a potential means of predicting migraines, allowing for earlier treatment that can result in severity reduction or abortion of the attacks, and for better planning and management of the patients' lives. This work is being expanded into a larger FDA compliant study that will include feedback to the patient about the likelihood of an impending migraine. Larger studies utilizing this unique technology should allow for both an expansion of predictive capabilities, and for its integration in migraine drug efficacy studies, as well as further foundational studies of migraine physiology.

Migraine was identified as the 3rd most prevalent disability causing disease, affecting approximately 14% of the world population, with over 36 million people suffering in the U.S. alone. "With nearly 1 in 4 households in the U.S. including someone suffering from migraines, we are truly overjoyed to have achieved this milestone result for the potential use of the BrainStation® to enable early detection and intervention, allowing patients and their families real control over their daily lives and the anxiety and overall burden associated with this disease," said Ricardo Gil-da-Costa, Ph.D., Neuroverse®, Inc. founder and C.E.O.

About Neuroverse, Inc.

Neuroverse®, Inc. is an integrative neurotechnology company. Its BrainStation® technology is a wearable brain interface that brings the missing piece for true mind/body balance solutions by integrating neurocognitive assessment, cognitive and mindfulness training, and sleep performance in a single, reliable and easy-to-use holistic system. Our solutions, with scientifically developed analytics enabling reliable assessment and performance metrics, predictive models and training programs, are combined across domains to create a growing ecosystem of mobile apps and VR solutions for use in everyday life that will change the landscape of well-being and digital health wearables.

Media Contact: info@neuroverseinc.com

SOURCE Neuroverse, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.neuroverseinc.com/

