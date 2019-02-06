Future of Nickel in the Global Automotive Industry, 2018: Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $13.4 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 24.5%

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nickel in the Global Automotive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nickel in the global automotive market is expected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 24.5% from 2018 to 2023. The future of nickel in the global automotive market looks promising with opportunities for passenger cars and commercial and electric vehicles. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing penetration of nickel in engines, and the growth of electric vehicle production.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics for nickel in the global automotive market by industry, include development of nickel alloy foam and increased nickel content in electric vehicle batteries.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that nickel for batteries is expected to become the largest application and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for nickel cathode batteries for electric vehicles.

Within this market, electric vehicles is expected to emerge as the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increased electric vehicle production utilizing nickel content in nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA) and nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) batteries.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing electric vehicle production and increasing utilization of nickel in high-performance vehicle.

Some of the nickel companies in the global automotive market profiled in this report include Vale, Nornickel, BHP Billiton, Jinchuan Group, Eramet and Sheritt and others.



Scope of the Report



Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Application ($ Million and kiloton from 2012 to 2023)

Exhaust System

Engine

Batteries

Others

Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Material Form ($ Million and kiloton from 2012 to 2023)

Steel Alloy

Nickel Alloy

Nickel Cathode

Cast Iron Alloy

Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Vehicle Type ($ Million and kiloton from 2012 to 2023)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nickel in Automotive Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Nickel in the Global Automotive Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Application Type

3.3.1: Exhaust Systems

3.3.2: Engines

3.3.3: Batteries

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Material

3.4.1: Steel Alloy

3.4.2: Nickel Alloy

3.4.3: Nickel Cathode

3.4.4: Cast Iron Alloy

3.5: Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Vehicle

3.5.1: Passenger Cars

3.5.2: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.5.3: Electric Vehicles

3.5.4: Heavy Commercial Vehicles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Region

4.2: Nickel in the North American Automotive Market

4.3: Nickel in the European Automotive Market

4.4: Nickel in the APAC Automotive Market

4.5: Nickel in the ROW Automotive Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Alloy Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Nickel in the Global Automotive Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of Nickel in the Global Automotive Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Capacity Expansion of Nickel in the Global Automotive Market

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in Nickel in the Global Automotive Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Vale SA

7.2: Nornickel

7.3: BHP Billiton

7.4: Jinchuan Group Ltd.

7.5: Sherritt International

7.6: ERAMET

7.7: Minara Resources

7.8: Anglo American Plc.

7.9: Glancore

7.10: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.,Ltd.



