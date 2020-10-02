Future plc Acquires CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend reached 19.4m monthly unique visitors over the first half of 2020, representing growth of 118% year-on-year. In 2020 CinemaBlend continued to perform well with the impact of increasing appetite for advice on what to watch on TV, resulting in 28m sessions in June 2020 alone.

This acquisition positions Future as an authority in the entertainment landscape, able to deliver expertly-crafted content to a growing audience of passionate TV fans. It expands Future's reach of 46m online users in its TV, Film, Games, and Entertainment verticals, particularly in the US. CinemaBlend complements the growth of Future's recently-launched WhatToWatch.com by establishing a strong market position, as well as enabling collaboration, content sharing and new expertise.

CinemaBlend presents opportunities to further diversify online revenue streams via Future's proprietary technology platform. This includes Hawk, Future's price comparison technology that helps consumers find the best deals in the market, and Hybrid, Future's leading advertising technology.

Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future, said: "We are delighted to be adding CinemaBlend to our portfolio of leading entertainment brands. CinemaBlend is a great cultural fit for Future, producing content we are passionate about.

"The acquisition materially expands our market share within the TV & Film and Games & Entertainment verticals in the US, and provides us with a range of opportunities to continue to drive the brand's growth organically by leveraging our proprietary technology platform."

Kasey Grelle, CEO of Gateway Blend, adds: "We're extremely proud of CinemaBlend's growth during its time at Gateway Blend. We're looking forward to watching it continue to thrive under Future's watch."

