Future Seating Launches Office and Gaming Industry's First Cooling, Heating and Massage Technology

BELTSVILLE, Md., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Seating, the parent company of X-Chair Office and Mavix Gaming, proudly announces the launch of Elemax, their newest comfort seating technology, offering cooling, heating and massage therapy. Available for pre-order today on the companies' respective websites, Elemax begins shipping out mid-July, with pricing starting at $129 when purchased with a chair, while a standalone unit costs $159.

Elemax provides full-body temperature control and fits into the proprietary Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) TM Support section of Future Seating's X-Chair and Mavix Gaming chairs, and can be used separately. Boasting dual fans and fast-warming technology targeted at the body's core, cooling or heating can be coupled with the novel massage functionality – exerting a constant or variable massage cycle with two levels of intensity, and four total massage combinations. Elemax users enjoy several health benefits including regulated body temperature, increased blood flow, boosted energy, increased productivity and more.

"The Future Seating team couldn't be more excited about the Elemax launch, we're proud to be the first in the office and gaming chair space to provide a unit featuring heating, cooling and massage functions," said Tony Mazlish CEO and Founder of Future Seating. "Research shows 90.6% of Americans sit for 4-8+ hours per day, and at Future Seating we're constantly working to redefine what it means for consumers to sit comfortably. Our latest innovation, Elemax, is designed to work with the end user in any given situation, whether working at home or at the office, gaming late nights or even watching TV."

In addition to the heat, cooling and massage functionalities, Elemax, when used with an X-Chair Office – one of the leading providers of ergonomic office chairs with products featuring 21st century technology and design – combines with 10 ergonomic adjustments. Users can fine-tune the arms, seat, back, headrest and lumbar, SciFloat Infinite Recline and Tilt Lock, all making X-Chair the most technologically ergonomic chair on the market.

When paired with a Mavix – the highly technical and beautifully crafted gaming chair, designed specifically for gamers of all levels — Elemax compliments the Future-9 Functions of critical ergonomics. A massive leap forward in the gaming chair evolution, Mavix' three models each tout proprietary features unlike any other gaming chair on the market. Features include a wide seat, adjustable seat depth, locking wheels, infinite locking position deep recline and more, all providing optimal comfort for gamers everywhere.

Future Seating focuses on providing consumers with ergonomic, high quality, thoughtfully designed seating products, each aiming to enable high performance and productivity. For more information on Future Seating visit Future-Seating.com and for more information on Future Seating's brands, visit xchair.com and mavix.com.

Future Seating

Parent company of X-Chair Office and Mavix Gaming, Future Seating was founded in 2016 with the launch of X-Chair. Future Seating focuses on providing consumers with ergonomic, high quality, thoughtfully designed seating products. Incorporating innovative ergonomic features like X-HMT heat and massage technology, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) support, Sci-Float infinite recline and REVOLVE Extended Recline. Future Seating seeks to constantly challenge and redefine what it means for consumers to sit comfortably. All Future Seating products aim to enable high performance and productivity. For more information visit Future-Seating.com

X-Chair Office

X-Chair, one of the leading providers of ergonomic office chairs featuring 21st century technology and design, enable users to both look good and be more productive. This is not your grandfather's chair; 10 ergonomic adjustments allow users to fine-tune the arms, seat, back, headrest and lumbar, providing unparalleled comfort. While the SciFloat Infinite Recline, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support and Tilt Lock technologies make X-Chair the most technologically ergonomic chair on the market. Made with quality craftsmanship and high-performance materials, X-Chair's products feature a 15-year limited warranty and 30-day risk free trial. For more information, visit xchair.com.

Mavix Gaming

The all-new gaming chair company, providing an ergonomic solution for gamers at any level. Launched in November 2020 by a team of seasoned office chair developers and endemic marketing agency, Zoned Gaming, Mavix has quickly drawn a considerable following in an industry accustomed to race car seat gaming chairs. Mavix' debut collection features nine critical ergonomic functions to support gamers everywhere including Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support, fine mesh and cooling gel seating surfaces, infinite-position deep reclining mechanisms and many more thoughtful touches. For more information, visit Mavix.com.

