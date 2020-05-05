FutureProof Retail and Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Partner to Provide Mobile Self-Scanning and Checkout Solutions to Independent Supermarkets

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureProof Retail (FPR), the leading provider of line-free mobile checkout and service counter solutions, and Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, announced a partnership to provide FPR's mobile self-scanning checkout and counter service solutions as a no-touch technology solution to AWG member retailers.

FPR's solution allows shoppers to use their smartphones to scan and bag items while they are shopping. They can then pay on their phone and skip the lines at checkout. Customers can also pre-order prepared food or deli items at in-store service counters and receive a notification when they are ready for pickup.

In the current health crisis, self-scanning is the perfect means for social distancing in stores as it reduces the risk of exposure for both customers and store staff. In order to help retailers, FutureProof Retail is donating its line-free checkout solution free of charge to grocery stores and supermarkets while there is a National State of Emergency. In addition, AWG members will enjoy preferential pricing beyond this phase.

FPR's technology is already deployed at stores owned by an AWG member, McKeever's Enterprises. "We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers' experience and make their shopping trip quick and more efficient," noted Tim Cosens, Director of Merchandising, Marketing & Technology, McKeever Enterprises. "We felt FPR's solution was the perfect fit to accomplish that mission."

"FutureProof Retail's Self-Scanning Solution helps our members compete favorably in all markets served because it allows independent supermarkets to eliminate wait times at checkout and service counters, and it also enables social distancing in stores," said Stacy Bowen, AWG's Vice President, Sales & Solutions. "It provides all required features out of the box and is easy to adapt and integrate into the existing store systems and processes."

"We are excited to help AWG members increase customer convenience," said Di Di Chan, President of FutureProof Retail. "Being part of AWG's Retail Systems portfolio combined with our free service offer makes it easy for AWG members to enter frictionless shopping without a huge upfront investment."

ABOUT FUTUREPROOF RETAIL

Founded in 2013 by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) brings the best of online shopping offline by creating mobile shopping applications for retailers. FPR's mobile platform features line-free mobile checkout and line-free order-ahead retail. FutureProof Retail offers unique and customizable solutions for many retail verticals: grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, airports, and more. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit FutureProofRetail.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact: [email protected]

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 1,000 member companies and over 3,000 locations throughout 28 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions. The consolidated sales for AWG are approximately $9.7 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies, which provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical, specialty foods, and natural and organic products. For more information, visit www.awginc.com or follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.

Media Contact: Lori Turner, [email protected]

