FutureProof Retail's Market Leading Scan-and-Go Solution Featured at NRF 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureProof Retail's market-leading scan-and-go mobile checkout solutions will be featured in National Retail Federation Big Show 2020 with implementation workshops, solution demos for fashion and grocery retailers, and live store tours.

FutureProof Retail

On Saturday, Jan. 11, NRF will kick off with a retail-only Food and Technology Workshop. After a year in operation, Fairway Market's mobile checkout application, provided by FutureProof Retail, is the highest-rated scan-and-go solution with a 4.9 stars App store review. Mike Penner, the Director of Retail Application and Technology at Fairway Market will be sharing the success of New York City's first scan-and-go solution in the "Technology implementation you should consider now" workshop. To see the agenda and get tickets to the Food and Technology workshop, click here.

FutureProof Retail's mobile checkout solution will also be featured at Fujitsu booth 5604. Both fashion and grocery use cases will be available for a hands-on demo at the tradeshow. To schedule a demo, click here or visit booth 5604.

In addition, the FutureProof team is offering guided store tours at Fairway Market in Chelsea. "Offering in-store tours right around the corner from the Javits Center is the perfect showcase to highlight how mobile self-scanning checkout solutions are enabling innovative retailers like Fairway Market to bring digital convenience and speed to brick-and-mortar experiences," said William Hogben, CEO of FutureProof Retail. To join a store visit, click here.

FutureProof Retail partner SIRL (booth #7057) will also be offering guided tours of the solution including location traction at Westside Market Broadway and Fairway Market UES, too. To schedule a demo with SIRL, click here.

"After working with retailers from three continents and five retail verticals we are proud to be the number one mobile checkout solution of choice for so many clients and shoppers," President Di Di Chan said. "We are looking forward to rolling out many more successful launches in 2020 and keep leading the new scan and go industry."

About FutureProof Retail

Founded in 2013 by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) brings the best of online shopping offline by creating mobile shopping applications for retailers. FPR's mobile platform features line-free mobile checkout and line-free order-ahead retail. For more information, visit www.futureproofretail.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE FutureProof Retail

Related Links

http://www.futureproofretail.com

