FutureTech Auto launches EVPro+ Electrified Vehicle Systems Training Program

Jul 28, 2022, 10:30 ET
With the completion of the 5 Pilot Training Events as of July 2022, the EVPro+ program is officially launched as the first comprehensive training standards based - commercialized International EV training program.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FutureTech, the leading automotive aftermarket distributor of Electrified Vehicle Systems and Technologies training, software driven diagnostic tools, and support products has announced the release of EVPro+ training program.
EVPRO+ provides technicians, service advisors, instructors, students, engineers, managers, and other Automotive - Transportation Service Professionals with a comprehensive blended learning training program and resources supporting Electric, Hybrid (HEV), Plug-In, and other Electrified Vehicle Technology systems.
Below are a EVPro+ program highlights and available resources:
- Four Training Levels:
- Level 1 - High Voltage Vehicle Safety Systems and Architecture
- Level 2 - Energy Management - High Voltage Battery Packs and Diagnostics
- Level 3 - Three-Phase Systems (Regen, Power Inverters, e-Trans/Drive Units)
- Level 4 - HVAC, dc-dc, Power Electronics Cooling, Levels 1-2-3 Charging Systems
- On-Demand Training Courses with progress assessment quizzes
- Closed Captioning (Section 508 Compliance); searchable and timestamped for ease of use
- Interactive and searchable course material flip books that are optimized for keyword search
- Learning Assessments to track progress in consuming course content
- Adaptive Learning component supplied by collaborative partner: Today's Class Technician
- Hands-on component delivered by Technology Partner: Quarto Technical Services
- "OPTIONAL" certification component for individuals seeking to earn this next level of EV Certification
-
- All 4 Levels of EVPro+ offer this option upon completion of all training requirements for that level
- 5-Year international certification for each level earned - authenticated and awarded by: SAE-ITC
- Requires passing proctored Exams (Practical and Written) with a minimum passing score of 80%
- Resources Available to build or complement your in-house EV training program(s) include:
- Downloadable Copies of the EV Training Standards developed within the NSF-NEVTEX Grant
- Instructor Resources/Toolkit and Student Book supplied by our publishing partner: CDX Learning
About FutureTech: A leading supplier of Vehicle Electrification technology solutions to automotive and transportation markets working with electrified vehicles. Services include scalable Hybrid & Electric Vehicle diagnostic tools-equipment and support systems, hands-on training, On-Demand virtual training, and aligning clients with experienced EV professionals for consulting and supporting special projects.
Contact Information
Chris Quarto
[email protected]
https://www.evproplus.com
+1 702.570.3140 Ext: 2
SOURCE FutureTech
Share this article