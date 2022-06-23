Futuri Launches POST for TV, Bringing Unparalleled Podcasting Power to Television Broadcasters

New launch helps TV news capitalize on the podcasting boom with the Futuri team's decades of audio experience, plus increases content ROI by publishing blocks or full newscasts to on-demand platforms immediately.

CLEVELAND, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri, the leading provider of AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions for broadcasters, today announced the launch of a version of its groundbreaking POST podcasting system specifically designed for the needs of television broadcasters. The new version of POST, which has been relied on by the country's top radio broadcasters for years to grow their podcasting and on-demand audience and revenue, empowers television broadcasters with industry-specific tools to expand their newscasts' audio reach in a turnkey fashion.

The POST for TV system enables broadcasters to create, publish, analyze, and monetize both broadcast on-demand and original podcast series from the same platform. The broadcast-specific features work like this:

AUDIO: POST ingests and automatically edits newscast audio for optimum fidelity.

COMMERCIALS: Commercials are replaced with programmatic ad markers.

COMPELLING VISUALS: Pre-set brand images, titles, and descriptions are paired with individual episodes.

AUTOMATIC PUBLISHING: POST then publishes blocks or full newscasts to audio platforms immediately, or at times pre-set by the user, to multiple on-demand platforms immediately.

Stations using POST also can opt-in to the Futuri Ad Network, which expands revenue opportunities by offering a variety of turnkey monetization options. POST's technology is patented; Futuri recently added POST patents in Australia and Spain to its extensive IP portfolio, including patents in the US, Canada, and other countries.

For more information on the new television version of POST, visit FuturiMedia.com/POSTforTV .

About Futuri

Futuri is the leading provider of cloud-based audience engagement and sales intelligence software for broadcasters and digital publishers. Brands rely on Futuri solutions to make their content more relevant, accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Founded in 2009, Futuri holds 14 published or pending patents in 151 countries. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for eight consecutive years, Futuri is the only audience engagement platform with solutions for sales, marketing, and content teams. For more information, visit FuturiMedia.com.

