Futurist Ayelet Baron Named 150 Women B2B Thought Leaders You Should Follow in 2021 by Thinkers360

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Thinkers360 recognized 150 Women B2B Thought Leaders to follow in 2022 who contribute and share their thought leadership in the Thinkers360 community; their members have over 100M followers on social media combined.

The 150 women are changemakers, visionaries and pioneers transforming education, business, healthcare and wellness, and many other industries that are transforming the way people live and work.

Thinkers360 150 Women B2B Thought Leaders to follow in 2022 Ayelet Baron - Futurist for Humanity

As an early adopter of the future of work and leading global teams in five continents herself as a tech executive at Cisco Systems, Ayelet Baron saw what was coming next—the business and cultural shifts that organizations and leaders would need to embody to be positioned for success in the 21st Century and beyond. Many of those predictions are happening NOW.

Ayelet is one of the first female futurists focused on humanity. "My mission is to help us see that there is a healthy way to live and work when we come together and create what we need most. During this time of great questioning, there is a need for us to remember that the future is human. While I love technology, it's time to integrate technology and not lead with it."

Like Ayelet, Angela Maiers, Founder, Choose2Matter, imagines a world where young people can transform problems into opportunities. Angela is one of the most influential women shaping the future needs of the next generation. Angela reminds us that today's students have questions that need answers and we will see an increase in young people not accepting the status quo. "When they see a problem, they ask, what can we do about it? They want and need to use their genius and talent to do meaningful work that matters."

Jude Jennison, Founder, Leaders by Nature, believes it's time to embrace uncertainty, especially when it comes to teamwork in business. We need to "create a culture where it is safe to be honest, to say what you think and feel without judging others' behavior. Above all, if you want someone else's behavior to change, change your own. It will create a different response and it's much easier to change your own behavior than to change someone else's.

