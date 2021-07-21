Futuristic Perpetual Harvest Cannabis Facility Chooses Programmable Spectrum LED from Revolution Micro for its $40M Facility

The futuristic facility has a perpetual harvest methodology so efficient it produces an entire extra harvest of meticulously crafted cannabis each year. The facility begins with in-house tissue culture propagation, and its streamlined work-flow moves plants to highly efficient mobile tables. An on-demand fertigation system artfully manages multiple different strains with twenty-four zones per room, giving precise and customized dosages of essential nutrients to produce flavorful and potent high-end cannabis. This high output, energy efficient facility is pushing forward the next wave of sustainable cultivation.

Another important feature in growing next level cannabis is the lighting, and experts at Green Care Collective have selected Revolution Micro's Avici 1150w LED for their cutting edge facility. The LED has a high light output and a fully programmable spectrum, which allows horticulturists to hone in on the specific phytochemical development they're cultivating for, boosting yield, increasing terpene development, and crafting new and exciting flavors and effects in their cannabis plants. Unlike most LEDs, the Avici 1150w is brighter than a traditional HPS, which has made the switch from Mercury filled light bulbs to eco-friendly LEDs not only an ethical option; but a profitable one.

Brian Hurley, Founder of the company, said about the Avici:

"After over a year of R&D in running the Avici side by side against four other top selling 1000 watt HPS lights in a controlled environment, we found that the Avici's controllability, spectrum and output produced higher yields and a higher quality finished product. Avici outperformed every other light we tested."

As the cannabis industry continues to mature, it's clear that horticultural science and sustainable practices will be pushed to a new level, which is progress everyone can benefit from.

