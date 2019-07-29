Futurus Group and DonorSearch Announce Innovative Partnership to Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Transform Fundraising

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurus Group and DonorSearch today announced a strategic partnership that will revolutionize fundraising. This joint venture will deliver a unique data service that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to apply the DonorSearch's unrivaled prospect data set with the most accurate AI-enabled predictive giving model--Futurus' Gratitude to Give (G2G). It will accelerate every nonprofit's capacity to identify prospects based on gratitude, predict fundraising potential, and take action with unprecedented speed and prioritize prospects with extreme precision.

Machine-Learning Environment Determines Accurate Measure of Gratitude and Likelihood.

Futurus' Gratitude to Give (G2G) patent-pending algorithm is informed by hundreds of variables applied in a proprietary machine-learning, or AI environment--Artificial Intelligence learns from new data, improving the accuracy of predictive scores and producing results in real-time.

This first-ever combination of DonorSearch's robust data set--which includes the nation's largest philanthropic database--and the AI-enabled predictive intelligence of Futurus' G2G model will produce the most accurate prospect development resource in the industry.

The unique blend of prospect intelligence will elevate fundraising results by:

Identification of 4-5X more qualified prospects through gratitude scoring with likelihood to give and capacity.





Accurate Segmentation of Donor Populations in alignment with fundraising goals.

"It is truly an extraordinary opportunity to join forces with Bill TeDesco, whose entrepreneurial drive and vision is the source of game-changing innovations like this and sets the industry standard for excellence," said Chad Gobel, CEO and Founder, Gobel Group and Futurus Group.

"Fundraising success is rooted in understanding the passions and values of the prospect--and then taking action. This blend of Futurus Group's exceptional insights in gratitude giving and our charitable giving and affluence data will present the fundraising world with the power to attain unimaginable success," said Bill TeDesco, CEO and Founder, DonorSearch.

"We couldn't be more excited about this unique partnership. By incorporating DonorSearch's massive data array within our G2G machine-learning process we will provide our clients with an end-to-end solution to identify and segment prospects with greater precision that ever before achieved in the nonprofit sector", said Nathan Chappell, President of Futurus Group.

About DonorSearch --DonorSearch is based in Marriottsville, MD. The company's business model is predicated on founder Bill TeDesco's commitment to offer accessible, accurate, and affordable prospect intelligence. Verified data and a focus on proven philanthropy shortens qualification time informs strategy, prioritization, and action. As a private company, DonorSearch has the agility to focus on new technology like what Futurus delivers. DonorSearch has the most robust wealth and charitable giving data set in the industry.

About Futurus

Futurus is based in Irvine, CA. Founded by Chad Gobel of the Gobel Group, the nation's leading healthcare philanthropy consulting firm. Futurus Group leverages machine-learning technologies through its patent-pending Gratitude to Give (G2G) product, the first and only artificially intelligent algorithm built specifically to predict gratitude for nonprofit organizations.

