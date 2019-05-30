Futurus Group Files First Ever Patent to Predict Gratitude Using Artificial Intelligence

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurus Group, an affiliate of Gobel Enterprises and a full-service consulting firm focused on artificial intelligence, today announced that it is seeking a patent for its proprietary gratitude prediction machine learning model.

G2G (Gratitude to Give), Futurus' flagship product, currently utilizes this patent-pending algorithm and is the first artificially intelligent product on the market focused on predicting gratitude specifically in a healthcare environment. Early results have revealed promising insights. One client using G2G prioritized a list of 500 high-gratitude patients and 500 high-wealth patients. Forty-seven percent of the high-gratitude patients became donors, surpassing the ten percent of high-wealth patients who did.

"We conceptualized this idea a few years ago," said Chad Gobel, CEO and founder of Gobel Group. "We felt that the way philanthropic organizations were finding prospects was incomplete, and we wanted to develop an algorithm that could dramatically improve the methodology. We're so excited to see such great preliminary results, and the filing of the patent is an exciting milestone for us."

This patent-pending technology is the first and only artificially intelligent algorithm that accurately predicts gratitude. It involves the use of various machine learning models in order to generate a gratitude score that characterizes the likelihood that patients will make a donation to the healthcare organization in the future.

Using this HIPAA-compliant method, organizations will be able to obtain patient history data, including data collected from patient interactions with the hospital as well as third party data, and then use the gratitude prediction model to process the data in order to generate a "gratitude score" for each individual.

This technology will enable philanthropic organizations to use the gratitude scores generated by the system to optimize resource allocation and reduce the number of resources required to obtain a target objective. The algorithm will prioritize prospects based on their varying levels of gratitude, thereby optimizing the allocation of the organization's limited resources according to the prioritization.

"We are pleased to be able to strengthen our intellectual property protection with the addition of this patent," stated Nathan Chappell, president of Futurus Group. "Our goal with Futurus is to expand and improve the uses of AI-based gratitude indication, both nationally and internationally, and we're very excited to be working towards securing a patent for our proprietary technology. While we have already seen early success with the model in G2G, we intend to take full advantage of the algorithm and utilize it in other products soon to come."

About Futurus Group

Backed by Gobel Group's 300+ years of collective experience in healthcare fundraising, Futurus Group is revolutionizing healthcare philanthropy by leveraging AI capabilities to increase philanthropic support. As a full-service consulting firm focused on artificial intelligence, Futurus partners with its clients to ensure that their philanthropic data is accurate and actionable. More information about Futurus Group can be found at http://www.futurusgroup.com.

About Gobel Group

Gobel Group is the leading consulting firm working exclusively in healthcare philanthropy, and the experts in helping clients build meaningful partnerships with physicians and nurses to create a robust grateful patient program. Gobel's system helps create clinician champions who identify the best prospects, introduce those prospects, and become involved in the philanthropic process. The result helps healthcare institutions increase philanthropic revenue.

Gobel has recently expanded its scope of services and now supports clients with strategic planning, campaign planning and management, data analytics, and board and volunteer leadership training, among other areas.

Gobel's team of 25 individuals includes seasoned healthcare development professionals and clinicians from the top medical centers in the nation, including Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Duke Medicine, and other leading philanthropy programs. Gobel's consultants have led programs that have raised hundreds of millions annually and directed billion-dollar campaigns. In eight years, Gobel Group has worked with over 315 hospitals across the nation and around the world.

More information on Gobel Group's services and career opportunities can be found at https://gobelgroup.com.

