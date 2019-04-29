Fuwei Films Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

BEIJING, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Fuwei Films 4Q 2018 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB90.1 million or US$13.1 million , up 14.3% year-over-year.

or , up 14.3% year-over-year. Sales of specialty films were RMB39.8 million or US$5.8 million , up 23.2% year-over-year.

or , up 23.2% year-over-year. Gross margin was 23.7%, compared to 14.7% a year ago.

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB1.1 or US$0.15 , compared to loss per share of RMB3.1 a year ago.

Fuwei Films 2018 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB333.5 million or US$48.5 million , up 14.7% year-over-year.

or , up 14.7% year-over-year. Sales of specialty films were RMB148.8 million or US$21.6 million , up 37.7% year-over-year.

or , up 37.7% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB25.4 million or US$3.7 million , compared to RMB10.8 million a year ago.

or , compared to a year ago. Gross margin was 16.4%, compared to 9.3% a year ago.

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB6.79 or US$0.99 , compared to loss per share of RMB14.09 a year ago.

"Oversupply in the BOPET plastic films market persisted in 2018. While this impacted the Company's results, we are pleased that our revenues and gross margins continued to grow. Sales of specialty films increased 37.7% year-over-year and accounted for 44.6% of our total revenues in 2018. We believe that our focus on innovation will enable the Company to expand end-user product applications and attract new clients and expand relationships with existing customers. We are encouraged by positive trends in revenues and gross margins which we expect to enable us to better navigate the industrial and economic landscape ahead," commented by Mr. Zengyong Wang, the CEO and Chairman of the Company.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB90.1 million or US$13.1 million, compared with RMB78.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of RMB11.3 million, or 14.3%. Sales volume accounted for a decrease of RMB7.3 million while the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB18.6 million.

Sales of specialty films for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB39.8 million or US$5.8 million, or 44.1% of total revenues, compared with RMB32.3 million or 40.9% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to increase in sales volumes and average sales price compared to the prior year.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in thousands):





Three months period ended



December 31,

2018 % of Total December 31,

2017 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Stamping and transfer film

38,617 5,616 42.8% 33,357 42.3% Printing film

6,813 991 7.6% 6,152 7.8% Metallized film

1,805 263 2.0% 1,456 1.8% Specialty film

39,781 5,786 44.1% 32,272 40.9% Base film for other applications

3,108 452 3.4% 5,602 7.1%













Total

90,124 13,108 100% 78,839 100%

Sales in China for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB80.8 million, or US$11.8 million, or 89.7% of total revenues, compared with RMB67.5 million or 85.6% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales volume accounted for a decrease of RMB3.4 million while the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB16.7 million.

Overseas sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB9.3 million or US$1.4 million, or 10.3% of total revenues, compared with RMB11.3 million or 14.4% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales volume accounted for a decrease of RMB3.9 million while the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB1.9 million.

The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017(amounts in thousands):





Three-month period ended



December 31,

2018 % of Total December 31,

2017 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

80,837 11,757 89.7% 67,522 85.6% Sales in other countries

9,287 1,351 10.3% 11,317 14.4%













Total

90,124 13,108 100% 78,839 100%

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB21.3 million or US$3.1 million, representing a gross margin of 23.7%, compared with a gross profit of RMB11.6 million, representing a gross margin of 14.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB19.0 million or US$2.8 million compared with RMB16.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB2.4 million or US$0.3 million, compared with an operating loss of RMB5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB3.5 million or US$0.5 million, compared with net loss attributable to the Company of RMB10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB1.1 or US$0.15, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of RMB3.1 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

2018 Full Year Results

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, net revenues were RMB333.5 million (US$48.5 million), compared to RMB290.7 million during the same period in 2017, representing an increase of RMB42.8 million or 14.7%. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB53.9 million and the reduction of sales volume factor made a decrease of RMB11.1 million.

In 2018, sales of specialty films were RMB148.8 million (US$21.6 million) or 44.6% of our total revenues as compared to RMB108.1 million or 37.2% in 2017, which was an increase of RMB40.7 million, or 37.7%, as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB7.1 million and the increase of sales volume factor made an increase of RMB33.6 million.

Sales in China in 2018 were RMB288.1 million, or US$41.9 million, or 86.4% of total revenues, compared with RMB235.1 million or 80.9% of total revenues in 2017. Sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB5.9 million while the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB47.1 million.

Overseas sales were RMB45.4 million or US$6.6 million, or 13.6% of total revenues, compared with RMB55.6 million or 19.1% of total revenues in 2017. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB6.4 million and the reduction of sales volume factor made a decrease of RMB16.6 million.

The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in thousands):



For the year ended December 31,



2018 % of Total 2017 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

288,128 41,907 86.4% 235,143 80.9% Sales in other countries

45,394 6,602 13.6% 55,563 19.1%



333,522 48,509 100.0% 290,706 100.0%

Our gross margin was 16.4% for the year of 2018, as compared to a gross margin of 9.3% in 2017.

Our average unit sales price increased by 19.3% compared to last year. The unit sales cost increased by 10.0% due to the price increase of main raw materials. Consequently, the increase in sales price exceeded that cost of goods sold per unit in product during 2018 compared with 2017, which contributed to the increase in our gross profit.

Our operating expenses during the year ended December 31, 2018 were RMB66.0 million, an increase of RMB5.0 million, or 8.2%, as compared to 2017.

Net loss attributable to the Company for full year 2018 was RMB22.2 million or US$3.2 million, compared with a net loss of RMB46.0 million in 2017.

Basic and diluted loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 was RMB6.79 or US$0.99.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB25.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB10.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2018 was RMB8.9 million or US$1.3 million, compared with RMB13.0 million as of December 31, 2017.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-877-407-9205 in North America, or +1-201-689-8054 internationally prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call can be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following reply ID: 45517. The replay will be available until May 30, 2019, at 09:00 a.m. ET.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include significant competition in the BOPET film industry, especially the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the adverse impact of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain main importing countries; fluctuations of RMB exchange rate, the reduce in demand for the Company's products or the loss of main customers which may result in the decrease of sales, and negatively influencing the Company's financial performance, uncertainty as to the future profitability, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to successfully obtain additional funds to meet the working capital needs of the new BOPET production line, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products to be produced by the third production line and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology, risks associated with possible defects and errors in its products including complaints and claims from clients, uncertainty as to its ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, uncertainty as to its ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel, and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in light of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years, instability of power and energy supply, and the uncertainty regarding the future operation of the Company in connection with the changes in the labor law in China, the measures taken by the Chinese government to save energy and reduce emissions, and the complaints from nearby residents and local government about the noise caused by our production as well as the uncertainty of the impact of major shareholder transfer that have substantial influence over the Company and the Company's business operation including possible overlap of our BOPET products, customers and market orientation with an BOPET film manufacturer, which is controlled by the same individual who has control over the shares of our major shareholder. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Xiaoli Yu

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +86-133-615-59266

Email: fuweiIR@fuweifilms.com

In the U.S.:

Shiwei Yin

Investor Relations

Grayling

Phone: +1-646-284-9474

Email: shiwei.yin@grayling.com

Financial Tables Follow

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

RMB US$

RMB ASSETS Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

8,908 1,296

12,963 Restricted cash

38,000 5,527

56,501 Accounts and bills receivable, net

22,627 3,291

20,123 Inventories

24,675 3,589

24,578 Advance to suppliers

5,694 828

3,898 Prepayments and other receivables

1,068 155

1,404 Deferred tax assets – current

1,195 174

1,288 Total current assets

102,167 14,860

120,755











Property, plant and equipment, net

331,168 48,166

371,058 Construction in progress

366 53

366 Lease prepayments, net

16,296 2,370

16,830 Advance to suppliers - long term, net

1,542 224

1,570 Deferred tax assets - non current

3,143 457

6,901











Total assets

454,682 66,130

517,480











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings

64,950 9,447

50,000 Due to related parties

114,692 16,681

151,074 Accounts payables

20,750 3,018

17,470 Notes payable

48,000 6,981

67,900 Advance from customers

1,859 270

1,976 Accrued expenses and other payables

5,072 738

5,268 Total current liabilities

255,323 37,135

293,688 Deferred tax liabilities

2,528 368

2,763











Total liabilities

257,851 37,503

296,451











Equity









Shareholders' equity









Registered capital(of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000

shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and outstanding)

13,323 1,938

13,323 Additional paid-in capital

311,907 45,365

311,907 Statutory reserve

37,441 5,446

37,441 Retained earnings

(166,680) (24,243)

(144,508) Cumulative translation adjustment

840 121

2,866 Total shareholders' equity

196,831 28,627

221,029











Total equity

196,831 28,627

221,029 Total liabilities and equity

454,682 66,130

517,480















FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





The Year Ended December 31,



2018 2017 2016

RMB US$ RMB RMB Net sales

333,522 48,509 290,706 253,926 Cost of sales

278,834 40,555 263,606 236,190











Gross margin

54,688 7,954 27,100 17,736











Operating expenses:









Selling expenses

13,363 1,944 14,520 13,764 Administrative expenses

52,593 7,649 46,514 46,211 Loss on impairment of assets

- - - - Total operating expenses

65,956 9,593 61,034 59,975











Operating loss

(11,268) (1,639) (33,934) (42,239)











Other income (expense):









- Interest income

1,225 178 725 735 - Interest expense

(9,766) (1,420) (9,453) (7,865) - Others income (expense), net

1,255 183 (2,533) 203 Total other income (expense)

(7,286) (1,059) (11,261) (6,927)











Loss before provision for income taxes

(18,554) (2,698) (45,195) (49,166)











Income tax (expense) benefit

(3,618) (526) (808) (5,317)











Net loss

(22,172) (3,224) (46,003) (54,483)











Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

- - - - Net loss attributable to the Company

(22,172) (3,224) (46,003) (54,483)











Other comprehensive income (loss):









- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest

- - - - - Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the Company

(2,026) (295) 1,821 (4)











Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

- - - - Comprehensive loss attribute to the Company

(24,198) (3,519) (44,182) (54,487)











Net loss per share,

Basic and diluted

(6.79) (0.99) (14.09) (16.68) Weighted average number ordinary shares,

Basic and diluted

3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 (Amounts in thousands)





The Years Ended December 31,



2018

2017 2016



RMB US$

RMB RMB Cash flow from operating activities











Net loss

(22,172) (3,224)

(46,003) (54,483) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash











provided by (used in) operating activities

























- Loss on Long-term assets impairment

- -

- - - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

44,509 6,474

42,877 43,193 - Amortization of intangible assets

534 78

528 524 - Deferred income taxes (benefit)

3,617 526

808 5,317 - Bad debt (recovery) expense

(620) (90)

(746) 2,466 - Inventory provision

- -

1,340 (226) Changes in operating assets and liabilities











- Investment income recorded on Fuwei Holdings' book

- -

- (1,722) - Accounts and bills receivable

(1,884) (274)

10,075 (21,873) - Inventories

(96) (14)

(766) 4,647 - Advance to suppliers

(1,796) (261)

2,145 (403) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets

161 23

75 18 - Accounts payable

3,278 477

(3,110) (12,179) - Accrued expenses and other payables

(850) (124)

128 (3,597) - Advance from customers

(117) (17)

(1,533) 1,263 - Tax payable

817 119

5,009 13,827













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

25,381 3,693

10,827 (23,228)













Cash flow from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(4,619) (672)

(3,282) (11,218) Advanced to suppliers - non current

28 4

291 (421) Amount change in construction in progress

- -

65 1,269













Deposit for purchase

- -

- -













Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities

(4,591) (668)

(2,926) (10,370)













Cash flow from financing activities











Principal payments of bank loans

- -

(3,300) (3,350) Proceeds from short-term bank loans

14,950 2,174

(10,000) 60,000 Proceeds from related party

(36,382) (5,292)

19,327 (11,333) Payment of capital lease obligation

- -

- (302) Change in notes payable

(19,900) (2,894)

(32,988) 15,108



























Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(41,332) (6,012)

(26,961) 60,123













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(2,014) (866)

1,760 2,669













Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent, restricted cash

(22,556) (3,853)

(17,300) 29,194













Cash and cash equivalent,and restricted cash











At beginning of period/year

69,464 10,676

86,764 57,570 At end of period/year

46,908 6,823

69,464 86,764













SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:











Interest paid

9,766 1,420

9,453 7,865 Income tax paid

- -

- -













SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND

FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:











Account payable for plant and equipment:

1,010 147

1,374 1,597 Obligations for acquired equipment under capital lease:

- -

- -

SOURCE Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.fuweiholdings.com

