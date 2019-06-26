Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2019

BEIJING, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2019 ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights

Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 were RMB81.1 million ( US$12.1 million ), compared to RMB76.9 million , during the same period in 2018, representing an increase of RMB4.2 million or 5.5%.

were ( ), compared to , during the same period in 2018, representing an increase of or 5.5%. Sales of specialty films were RMB32.2 million ( US$4.8 million ) or 39.7% of our total revenues as compared to RMB32.9 million or 42.8% in the same period of 2018.

( ) or 39.7% of our total revenues as compared to or 42.8% in the same period of 2018. Our gross profit was RMB12.4 million ( US$1.8 million ) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 , representing a gross margin of 15.3%, as compared to a gross margin of 12.3% for the same period in 2018.

Mr. Zengyong Wang, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "While we continue to face headwinds due to oversupply in the marketplace, we are encouraged by continued positive trends in overall sales, sales of specialty films and improvement in gross margin. We believe our commitment to innovation and R&D has expanded the end-user applications of our films that will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."

First Quarter 2019 Results

Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 were RMB81.1 million (US$12.1 million), compared to RMB76.9 million, during the same period in 2018, representing an increase of RMB4.2 million or 5.5%, mainly due to the increased sales price.

In the first quarter of 2019, sales of specialty films were RMB32.2 million (US$4.8 million) or 39.7% of our total revenues as compared to RMB32.9 million or 42.8% in the same period of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to decreased sales volume.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2019 % of Total Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2018 % of Total

RMB US$

RMB

Stamping and transfer film 31,529 4,697 38.9% 30,852 40.2% Printing film 12,219 1,821 15.1% 5,868 7.6% Metallization film 676 101 0.8% 1,174 1.5% Specialty film 32,196 4,797 39.7% 32,947 42.8% Base film for other application 4,454 664 5.5% 6,086 7.9%













81,074 12,080 100.0% 76,927 100.0%

Overseas sales were RMB16.2 million or US$2.4 million, or 20.0% of total revenues, compared with RMB11.0 million or 14.3% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2018, representing an increase of RMB5.2 million or 47.3%. Higher sales volume resulted in an increase of RMB4.2 million in overseas sales, and increases in sale prices led to an increase of RMB1.0 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands except percentages):





Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2019 % of Total

Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2018 % of Total





RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

64,854 9,663 80.0% 65,928 85.7% Sales in other countries

16,220 2,417 20.0% 10,999 14.3%

















81,074 12,080 100.0% 76,927 100.0%

Our gross profit was RMB12.4 million (US$1.8 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, representing a gross margin of 15.3%, as compared to a gross margin of 12.3% for the same period in 2018. Correspondingly, gross margin rate increased by 3.0 percentage points compared to the same period in 2018. Our average product sales prices increased by 3.8% compared to the same period in 2018 while our average cost of goods sold increased by 0.3% compared to the same period in 2018. Consequently, the increase in average product sales prices was significantly higher than that in the average cost of goods sold during the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, which contributed to the increase in our gross margin compared with the same period in 2018.

Operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 were RMB13.5 million (US$2.0 million), which was RMB2.3 million, or 14.6% lower than the same period in 2018. This decrease was mainly due to the decreased allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and increased expense in R&D.

Net loss attributable to the Company during the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 was RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) compared to net loss attributable to the Company of RMB8.2 million during the same period in 2018.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB1.03 (US$0.15) and RMB2.51 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity was RMB193.5 million or US$28.8 million as of March 31, 2019, compared with RMB196.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a teleconference on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-877-407-9205 in North America, or +1-201-689-8054 internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 49575. The replay will be available until July 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include; significant competition in the BOPET film industry, especially the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the adverse impact of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain main importing countries; uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of RMB exchange rate, the reduction in demand for the Company's products or the loss of main customers which may result in the decrease of sales, and negatively influencing the Company's financial performance, uncertainty as to the future profitability, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to successfully operate its third BOPET production line, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products to be produced by the third production line and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology, risks associated with possible defects and errors in its products including complaints and claims from clients, uncertainty as to its ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, uncertainty as to its ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel, and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in light of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years, instability of power and energy supply, and the uncertainty regarding the future operation of the Company in connection with the changes in the labor law in China, the measures taken by the Chinese government to save energy and reduce emissions, and the complaints from nearby residents and local government about the noise caused by our production as well as the uncertainty of the impact of major shareholder transfer that have substantial influence over the Company and the Company's business operation including possible overlap of our BOPET products, uncertainty around completion of transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Shares Transfer Agreement (as described herein) entered into between the Company and Gold Glory Blockchain Inc., customers and market orientation with an BOPET film manufacturer, which is controlled by the same individual who has control over the shares of our major shareholder. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

Financial Tables to Follow

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

RMB US$

RMB ASSETS Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

30,282 4,512

8,908 Restricted cash

25,790 3,843

38,000 Accounts and bills receivable, net

27,036 4,028

22,627 Inventories

25,488 3,798

24,675 Advance to suppliers

2,759 411

5,694 Prepayments and other receivables

1,056 157

1,068 Deferred tax assets - current

1,152 172

1,195 Total current assets

113,563 16,921

102,167











Plant, properties and equipment, net

320,653 47,779

331,168 Construction in progress

21 3

366 Lease prepayments, net

16,162 2,408

16,296 Advance to suppliers - long term, net

1,542 230

1,542 Deferred tax assets - non current

3,108 463

3,143











Total assets

455,049 67,804

454,682













Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings

64,950 9,678

64,950 Due to related parties

115,827 17,259

114,692 Accounts payables

20,162 3,004

20,750 Notes payable

51,580 7,686

48,000 Advance from customers

1,159 173

1,859

5,448 812

5,072 Total current liabilities

259,126 38,612

255,323











Deferred tax liabilities

2,467 368

2,528











Total liabilities

261,593 38,980

257,851











Equity









Shareholders' equity









Registered capital(of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and outstanding)

13,323 1,985

13,323 Additional paid-in capital

311,907 46,476

311,907 Statutory reserve

37,441 5,579

37,441 Accumulated deficit

(170,054) (25,339)

(166,680) Cumulative translation adjustment

839 123

840 Total shareholders' equity

193,456 28,824

196,831 Total equity

193,456 28,824

196,831 Total liabilities and equity

455,049 67,804

454,682

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)



The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,



2019

2018

RMB US$

RMB Net sales

81,074 12,080

76,927 Cost of sales

68,670 10,232

67,436











Gross Profit

12,404 1,848

9,491











Operating expenses









Selling expenses

2,964 442

2,970 Administrative expenses

10,577 1,576

12,876 Total operating expenses

13,541 2,018

15,846











Operating loss

(1,137) (170)

(6,355)











Other income (expense)









- Interest income

213 32

374 - Interest expense

(2,191) (326)

(2,201) - Others (expense) income, net

(242) (36)

(237)











Total other expense

(2,220) (330)

(2,064)











Loss before provision for income taxes

(3,357) (500)

(8,419)











Income tax benefit

(17) (3)

210











Net loss

(3,374) (503)

(8,209)











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

- -

- Net loss attributable to the Company

(3,374) (503)

(8,209)











Other comprehensive income









- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest

- -

- - Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the Company

(1) -

(2,041)











Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

- -

- Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company

(3,375) (503)

(10,250)











Loss per share,

Basic and diluted

(1.03) (0.15)

(2.51) Weighted average number ordinary shares,

Basic and diluted

3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)



The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,



2019

2018



RMB US$

RMB Cash flow from operating activities









Net loss

(3,374) (503)

(8,209) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash









used in operating activities









- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

12,044 1,795

11,155 - Amortization of intangible assets

133 20

134 - Deferred income taxes

18 3

(212) - Bad debt expense

(286) (43)

1,251 -Inventory provision

- -

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities









- Accounts and bills receivable

(4,123) (614)

(5,273) - Inventories

(814) (121)

1,768 - Advance to suppliers

2,935 437

(1,261) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13 2

89 - Accounts payable

(589) (87)

3,111 - Accrued expenses and other payables

(136) (20)

(71) - Advance from customers

(700) (104)

27 - Tax payable

512 76

1,516











Net cash provided by operating activities

5,633 841

4,025











Cash flow from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,529) (228)

(74) Restricted cash related to trade finance

- -

- Advanced to suppliers - non current

- -

- Amount change in construction in progress

345 51

(114)











Net cash provided by investing activities

(1,184) (177)

(188)











Cash flow from financing activities









Proceeds from related party

1,136 169

5,004 Payment of capital lease obligation

- -

- Change in notes payable

3,580 533

(62,900)











Net cash used in financing activities

4,716 702

(57,896)











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(1) 166

(2,070)











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent

9,164 1,532

(56,129)











Cash and cash equivalent









At beginning of period/year

46,908 6,823

69,464 At end of period/year

56,072 8,355

13,335











SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:









Interest paid

2,191 326

2,201 Income tax paid

- -

-











SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES: Account payable for plant and equipment:

1,010 150

1,257















