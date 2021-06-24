Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

BEIJING, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021.



First quarter highlights

Net sales were RMB101.6 million ( US$15.5 million ), compared to RMB83.2 million , during the same period in 2020, representing an increase of RMB18.4 million or 22.1%.

( ), compared to , during the same period in 2020, representing an increase of or 22.1%. Sales of specialty films were RMB65.0 million ( US$9.9 million ) or 63.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB39.9 million or 47.9% in the same period of 2020.

( ) or 63.9% of total revenues as compared to or 47.9% in the same period of 2020. Gross profit was RMB42.5 million ( US$6.5 million ), representing a gross margin of 41.8%, as compared to a gross profit of RMB29.8 million and gross margin of 35.8% for the same period in 2020.

( ), representing a gross margin of 41.8%, as compared to a gross profit of and gross margin of 35.8% for the same period in 2020. Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB31.4 million ( US$4.8 million ) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB13.0 million a year ago.

Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "Despite the oversupply in the marketplace and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we achieved positive trends in overall sales, especially sales of specialty films, including base film for dry film, which accounted for 63.9% of our total revenues. Base film is a high value-added and differentiated product, which is used to produce dry film that is used in printed circuit boards. The sales increase of base film for dry film demonstrates that the quality of our products is well recognized by our customers. We believe that the order growth also helps improve the Company's financial performance. For the future, we remain committed to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy and expanding the end-user applications of our films products. We will continue with these efforts and expect that they will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."



First Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were RMB101.6 million (US$15.5 million), compared to RMB83.2 million, during the same period in 2020, representing an increase of RMB18.4 million or 22.1%, mainly due to increased sales volume. The increase of sales volume led to an increase of RMB12.2 million, and the increase of sales price resulted in the increase of RMB6.2 million.

In the first quarter of 2021, sales of specialty films were RMB65.0 million (US$9.9 million) or 63.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB39.9 million or 47.9% in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to increased sales volume.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2021 % of

Total Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2020 % of

Total

RMB US$

RMB

Stamping and transfer film 25,350 3,869 25.0% 34,522 41.5% Printing film 5,482 837 5.4% 5,845 7.0% Metallization film 1,643 251 1.6% 1,501 1.8% Specialty film 64,963 9,915 63.9% 39,877 47.9% Base film for other

application 4,186 639 4.1% 1,488 1.8%













101,624 15,511 100.0% 83,233 100.0%

Overseas sales were RMB9.0 million or US$1.4 million, or 8.9% of total revenues, compared with RMB5.8 million or 6.9% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of RMB3.2 million or 55.2%. The increase was mainly due to increased sales volume.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands except percentages):





Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2021 % of

Total Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2020 % of

Total



RMB US$

RMB

Sales in China

92,596 14,133 91.1% 77,448 93.1% Sales in other countries

9,028 1,378 8.9% 5,785 6.9%

















101,624 15,511 100.0% 83,233 100.0%

Gross profit was RMB42.5 million (US$6.5 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing a gross margin of 41.8%, as compared to a gross profit of RMB29.8 million and gross margin of 35.8% for the same period in 2020. Average product sales prices increased by 6.5% while average cost of goods sold decreased by 3.5% compared to the same period in 2020. Consequently, the increase in average product sales prices and the decrease in the average cost of goods sold during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 contributed to the increase in gross profit and gross margin during the period.

Operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million), which was RMB4.5 million, or 30.0% lower than the same period in 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the decreased depreciation on the Dornier Production Line and the trial production line as assets of these two production lines were classified as assets as held for sale.

Net profit attributable to the Company during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was RMB31.4 million (US$4.8 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB13.0 million during the same period in 2020.

Basic and diluted net benefit per share was RMB9.60 (US$1.47) and RMB3.97 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity was RMB259.2 million or US$39.6 million as of March 31, 2021, compared with RMB227.8 million as of December 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a teleconference on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-369-8770 in North America, or +1-862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 41764.



About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

Financial Tables to Follow

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

RMB US$

RMB ASSETS Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

218,279 33,316

113,423 Restricted cash

12,500 1,908

7,500 Accounts and bills receivable, net

45,329 6,919

32,393 Inventories

22,227 3,393

25,436 Advance to suppliers

12,408 1,894

7,359 Prepayments and other receivables

1,172 179

1,103 Assets held for sale

122,919 18,761

122,919 Deferred tax assets - current

6,947 1,060

6,947 Total current assets

441,781 67,430

317,080











Plant, properties and equipment, net

108,879 16,618

111,308 Lease prepayments, net

15,085 2,302

15,219 Advance to suppliers - long term, net

926 141

1,542 Deferred tax assets - non current

472 72

507











Total assets

567,143 86,563

445,656











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings

65,000 9,921

65,000 Due to related parties

50,519 7,711

73,571 Accounts payables

20,187 3,081

25,730 Notes payable

25,000 3,816

15,000 Advance from customers

139,112 21,233

9,297 Accrued expenses and other payables 6,318 964

27,400 Total current liabilities

306,136 46,726

215,998











Deferred tax liabilities

1,838 281

1,854











Total liabilities

307,974 47,007

217,852











Equity









Shareholders' equity









Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value;

5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and

outstanding)

13,323 2,033

13,323 Additional paid-in capital

311,907 47,606

311,907 Statutory reserve

37,441 5,715

37,441 Accumulated deficit

(104,342) (15,926)

(135,707) Cumulative translation adjustment

840 128

840 Total shareholders' equity

259,169 39,556

227,804 Total equity

259,169 39,556

227,804 Total liabilities and equity

567,143 86,563

445,656

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,



2021

2020

RMB US$

RMB Net sales

101,624 15,511

83,233 Cost of sales

59,174 9,032

53,474











Gross Profit

42,450 6,479

29,759











Operating expenses









Selling expenses

4,114 628

4,086 Administrative expenses

6,355 970

10,955 Total operating expenses

10,469 1,598

15,041











Operating income

31,981 4,881

14,718











Other income (expense)









- Interest income

856 131

289 - Interest expense

(1,575) (240)

(2,216) - Others income (expense),net

122 19

69











Total other expense

(597) (90)

(1,858)











Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

31,384 4,791

12,860











Income tax benefit (expense)

(19) (3)

94











Net income

31,365 4,788

12,954











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

- -

- Net income attributable to the Company

31,365 4,788

12,954











Other comprehensive income









- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to

non-controlling interest

- -

- - Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the

Company

- -

-











Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

- -

- Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company

31,365 4,788

12,954











Earnings per share,

Basic and diluted

9.60 1.47

3.97 Weighted average number ordinary shares,

Basic and diluted

3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,



2021

2020



RMB US$

RMB Cash flow from operating activities









Net income

31,365 4,788

12,954 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash









used in operating activities









- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

3,162 483

6,847 - Amortization of intangible assets

134 20

134 - Deferred income taxes

19 3

(94) - Bad debt expense

(2) -

447 -Inventory provision

- -

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities









- Accounts and bills receivable

(12,934) (1,974)

(14,984) - Inventories

3,209 490

(679) - Advance to suppliers

(5,049) (771)

(6,171) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(69) (11)

(73) - Accounts payable

(5,542) (846)

1,285 - Accrued expenses and other payables

(21,259) (3,246)

- - Advance from customers

11,607 1,772

(3,540) - Tax payable

177 27

1,590











Net cash provided by operating activities

4,818 735

(2,284)











Cash flow from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(734) (112)

(364) Restricted cash related to trade finance

- -

- Advanced to suppliers - non current

616 94

- Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

118,208 18,042

-











Net cash provided by investing activities

118,090 18,024

(364)











Cash flow from financing activities









Proceeds from related party

(23,052) (3,518)

1,148 Payment of capital lease obligation

- -

- Change in notes payable

10,000 1,526

(14,200)











Net cash used in financing activities

(13,052) (1,992)

(13,052)











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

- (75)

-











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent

109,856 16,692

(15,700)











Cash and cash equivalent









At beginning of period/year

120,923 18,532

86,371 At end of period/year

230,779 35,224

70,671











SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:









Interest paid

1,575 240

2,216 Income tax paid

- -

-











SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES: Account payable for plant and equipment:

1,010 154

1,010













SOURCE Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.fuweifilms.com

