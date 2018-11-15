Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL)("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Net sales during the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 increased to RMB86.9 million or US$12.6 million from RMB73.9 million last year.

increased to or from last year. Sales of specialty films were RMB45.3 million ( US$6.6 million ) or 52.2% of our total quarterly revenues.

( ) or 52.2% of our total quarterly revenues. Gross profit grew to RMB17.1 million ( US$2.5 million ) from RMB6.7 million a year ago; gross margin was 19.6%t compared to 9.1% last year.

( ) from a year ago; gross margin was 19.6%t compared to 9.1% last year. Net loss attributable to the Company was RMB1.8 million ( US$0.3 million ) compared to net loss of RMB12.1 million during the same period in 2017, representing a decrease in loss of RMB10.3 million .

( ) compared to net loss of during the same period in 2017, representing a decrease in loss of . Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.57 or US$0.08 .

First Nine Months 2018 Financial Highlights

Net sales during the first nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased to RMB243.4 million or US$35.4 million from RMB211.9 million last year.

increased to or from last year. Sales of specialty films were RMB109.0 million ( US$15.9 million ) or 44.8% of total revenues during the period.

( ) or 44.8% of total revenues during the period. Gross profit grew to RMB33.3 million ( US$4.9 million ) from RMB15.5 million a year ago; gross margin was 13.7%t compared to 7.3% last year.

( ) from a year ago; gross margin was 13.7%t compared to 7.3% last year. Net loss attributable to the Company was RMB18.7 million ( US$2.7 million ) compared to net loss of RMB35.9 million during the same period in 2017, representing a decrease in loss of RMB17.2 million .

( ) compared to net loss of during the same period in 2017, representing a decrease in loss of . Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB5.73 or US$0.83 .

Mr. Zengyong Wang, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "While we continued to be adversely affected by intense competition and increased supply over demand in China's BOPET market, our net sales and the sales of specialty films increased. We are glad to announce that the sales of specialty films accounted for 52.2% of the total revenues for the third quarter of 2018. We believe the improvement of our financial metrics benefits from continued implementation of differentiation strategy. Looking ahead, encouraged by this positive trend, we believe our commitment to innovation and R&D will enable us to capitalize on market opportunities and as a result expect to realize profits despite challenging industry and economic conditions."

Third Quarter 2018 Results

Net sales during the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 were RMB86.9 million (US$12.6 million), compared to RMB73.9 million during the same period in 2017, representing an increase of RMB13.0 million or 17.6%. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB18.6 million and the sales volume decrease caused a decrease of RMB5.6 million.

In the third quarter of 2018, sales of specialty films were RMB45.3 million (US$6.6 million) or 52.2% of our total revenues as compared to RMB28.5 million or 38.6% in the same period of 2017, which was an increase of RMB16.8 million, or 58.9% as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in average sales price caused an increase of RMB2.9 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB13.9 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2018 % of Total

Three-Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2017 % of Total

RMB US$



RMB

Stamping and

transfer film 30,650 4,464 35.3%

29,588 40.0% Printing film 6,293 916 7.2%

7,068 9.6% Metallization film 773 112 0.9%

1,874 2.5% Specialty film 45,325 6,599 52.2%

28,487 38.6% Base film for other

application 3,832 558 4.4%

6,839 9.3%















86,872 12,649 100.0%

73,857 100.0%

Overseas sales were RMB8.5 million or US$1.2 million, or 9.8% of total revenues, compared with RMB15.2 million or 20.6% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2017. The increase in average sales price caused an increase of RMB2.3 million and the decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB9.0 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):





Three-Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2018 % of Total Three-Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2017 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

78,369 11,411 90.2% 58,614 79.4% Sales in other

countries

8,503 1,238 9.8% 15,243 20.6%

















86,872 12,649 100.0% 73,857 100.0%

Our gross profit was RMB17.1 million (US$2.5 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, representing a gross margin rate of 19.6%, as compared to a gross margin rate of 9.1% for the same period in 2017. Correspondingly, gross margin rate increased by 10.5 percentage point compared to the same period in 2017 mainly due to the increase of average sales price.

Operating expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 were RMB17.8 million (US$2.6 million), which was RMB1.5 million, or 9.2% higher than the same period in 2017. This increase was mainly due to increased expenses on research and development.

Net loss attributable to the Company during the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million) compared to net loss attributable to the Company of RMB12.1 million during the same period in 2017, representing a decrease in loss of RMB10.3 million.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.57 (US$0.08) and RMB3.70 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity was RMB200.26 million or US$29.16 million as of September 30, 2018, compared with RMB221.03 million as of December 31, 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted total ordinary shares outstanding.

Nine Months 2018 Results

Net sales during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 were RMB243.4 million (US$35.4 million), compared to RMB211.9 million, during the same period in 2017, representing an increase of RMB31.5 million or 14.9%. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB35.6 million and the decrease in the sales volume caused a decrease of RMB4.1 million.

In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, sales of specialty films were RMB109.0 million (US$15.9 million) or 44.8% of our total revenues as compared to RMB75.8 million or 35.8% in the same period of 2017, which was an increase of RMB33.2 million, or 43.8% as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB2.8 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB30.4 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Nine-Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2018 % of Total

Nine-Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2017 % of Total

RMB US$



RMB

Stamping and

transfer film 90,930 13,239 37.3%

83,038 39.2% Printing film 23,874 3,476 9.8%

18,627 8.8% Metallization film 2,568 374 1.1%

6,976 3.3% Specialty film 109,020 15,874 44.8%

75,817 35.8% Base film for other

applications 17,006 2,476 7.0%

27,409 12.9%















243,398 35,439 100.0%

211,867 100.0%

Overseas sales during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were RMB36.1 million or US$5.3 million, or 14.8% of total revenues, compared with RMB44.2 million or 20.9% of total revenues in the same period in 2017. This was RMB8.1 million lower than the same period in 2017. The decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB12.7 million and the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB4.6 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):





Nine-Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2018 % of Total Nine-Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2017 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

207,291 30,181 85.2% 167,622 79.1% Sales in other

countries

36,107 5,258 14.8% 44,245 20.9%

















243,398 35,439 100.0% 211,867 100.0%

Our gross profit was RMB33.3 million (US$4.9 million) for the first nine months ended September 30, 2018, representing a gross margin of 13.7%, as compared to a gross margin of 7.3% for the same period in 2017. Correspondingly, gross margin increased by 6.4 percentage. Our average product sales prices increased by 17.2% compared to the same period last year while the average cost of goods sold increased by 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Consequently, the amount of increase in sales price was higher than that in cost of goods sold during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared with the same period in 2017, which resulted in an increase in our gross profit.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were RMB47.0 million (US$6.8 million), compared to RMB44.3 million in the same period in 2017, which was RMB2.7 million or 6.1% higher than the same period in 2017. This increase is mainly due to increased expenses on research and development.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a teleconference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-877-407-9205 in North America, or +1-201-689-8054 internationally prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call can be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following reply ID: 41237. The replay will be available until December 28, 2018, at 08:00 a.m. ET.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, also known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as used in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include both the short and long-term effects of the global financial crisis on the Company and the BOPET film industry; competition in the BOPET film industry; growth of, and risks inherent in, the BOPET film industry in China; uncertainty as to future profitability and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Xiaoli Yu

Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +86-133-615-59266

Email: fuweiIR@fuweifilms.com

In the U.S.:

Mr. Shiwei Yin

Investor Relations

Grayling

Phone: +1-646-284-9474

Email: shiwei.yin@grayling.com

Financial Tables to Follow

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

RMB US$

RMB ASSETS Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

24,635 3,587

12,963 Restricted cash

60,990 8,880

56,501 Accounts and bills receivable, net

15,574 2,268

20,123 Inventories

25,594 3,727

24,578 Advance to suppliers

8,885 1,294

3,898 Prepayments and other receivables

1,780 259

1,404 Deferred tax assets – current

1,268 185

1,288 Total current assets

138,726 20,200

120,755











Property, plant and equipment, net

342,600 49,884

371,058 Construction in progress

366 53

366 Lease prepayments, net

16,429 2,392

16,830 Advance to suppliers - long term, net

1,542 225

1,570 Deferred tax assets - non current

6,796 990

6,901











Total assets

506,459 73,744

517,480











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings

64,950 9,457

50,000 Due to related parties

113,602 16,541

151,074 Accounts payables

19,907 2,899

17,470 Notes payable

90,980 13,247

67,900 Advance from customers

8,829 1,286

1,976 Accrued expenses and other payables 5,343 778

5,268 Total current liabilities

303,611 44,208

293,688











Deferred tax liabilities

2,587 377

2,763











Total liabilities

306,198 44,585

296,451











Equity









Shareholders' equity









Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value;

5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and

outstanding)

13,323 1,940

13,323 Additional paid-in capital

311,907 45,415

311,907 Statutory reserve

37,441 5,452

37,441 Accumulated deficit

(163,223) (23,766)

(144,508) Cumulative translation adjustment

813 118

2,866 Total equity

200,261 29,159

221,029 Total liabilities and equity

506,459 73,744

517,480

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE- AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2017 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





The Three-Month Period Ended

September 30, The Nine-Month Period Ended

September 30,



2018

2017 2018

2017

RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

RMB Net sales

86,872 12,649

73,857 243,398 35,439

211,867 Cost of sales

69,812 10,165

67,145 210,051 30,584

196,373



















Gross profit

17,060 2,484

6,712 33,347 4,855

15,494



















Operating expenses

















Selling expenses

2,960 431

3,410 9,325 1,358

10,617 Administrative expenses

14,874 2,166

12,917 37,667 5,484

33,669 Total operating expenses

17,834 2,597

16,327 46,992 6,842

44,286



















Operating loss

(774) (113)

(9,615) (13,645) (1,987)

(28,792)



















Other income (expense)

















- Interest income

356 52

103 739 108

607 - Interest expense

(2,769) (403)

(2,244) (7,227) (1,052)

(7,097) - Others income (expense), net

1,324 193

(374) 1,369 199

(763)



















Total other expense

(1,089) (158)

(2,515) (5,119) (745)

(7,253)



















Loss before provision for income

taxes

(1,863) (271)

(12,130) (18,764) (2,732)

(36,045)



















Income tax benefit

15 2

54 49 7

168



















Net loss

(1,848) (269)

(12,076) (18,715) (2,725)

(35,877)



















Other comprehensive loss

















- Foreign currency translation

adjustments

24 3

1,206 (2,053) (299)

993



















Comprehensive loss

(1,824) (266)

(10,870) (20,768) (3,024)

(34,884)



















Loss per share,

Basic and diluted

(0.57) (0.08)

(3.70) (5.73) (0.83)

(10.99) Weighted average number ordinary s

hares,

Basic and diluted

3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2017 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





The Nine-Month Period Ended September 30,



2018

2017



RMB US$

RMB Cash flow from operating activities









Net loss

(18,715) (2,725)

(35,877) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities









- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

33,271 4,844

32,334 - Amortization of intangible assets

400 58

394 - Deferred income taxes

(51) (7)

(168) - Bad debt (recovery) expense

(132) (19)

714 -Inventory provision

- -

(57) Changes in operating assets and liabilities









- Accounts and bills receivable

4,682 682

5,589 - Inventories

(1,016) (148)

3,790 - Advance to suppliers

(4,987) (726)

(5,591) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(551) (80)

100 - Accounts payable

2,436 355

(1,037) - Accrued expenses and other payables

(1,031) (150)

354 - Advance from customers

6,852 998

2,021 - Tax payable

1,270 185

4,693











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

22,428 3,267

7,259











Cash flow from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(4,812) (701)

(4,024) Restricted cash related to trade finance

(4,489) (654)

871 Advance to suppliers - non current

28 4

161 Amount change in construction in progress

- -

65











Net cash used in investing activities

(9,273) (1,351)

(2,927)











Cash flow from financing activities









Principal payments of bank loans

- -

(1,675) Proceeds from short-term bank loans

14,950 2,177

5,000 Proceeds from related party

(37,472) (5,456)

2,666 Change in notes payable

23,080 3,361

(888)











Net cash provided by financing activities

558 82

5,103











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(2,041) (403)

942











Net increase in cash and cash equivalent

11,672 1,595

10,377











Cash and cash equivalent









At beginning of period/year

12,963 1,992

13,343 At end of period/year

24,635 3,587

23,720











SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:









Interest paid

7,227 1,052

7,097 Income tax paid

- -

-











SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES: Account payable for plant and equipment:

1,029 150

2,040

SOURCE Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

