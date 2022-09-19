FUZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, overseas social media including "Oriental.Paris", "Discovered Fujian" and "Discovery Fuzhou" published "Green Hot Springs -- An Unknown Facet of Fuzhou", the latest promotion video of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee. The video follows the thread of "hot springs" and presents the new look of the ancient city of Fuzhou. Breeding green vitality, the hot springs have integrated into the city. They are flowing and breathing with the city, bursting out tremendous life force.

Fuzhou, the ancient city that "soaked in hot springs", is taking on a new look of greenness

Fuzhou, the capital city of Fujian Province, has a history of hot spring of more than 1,700 years. It is known as "the capital of hot springs of China" and is also regarded as "the city soaked in hot springs". Since ancient times, countless literati have visited the city and written poems about hot springs.

In Fuzhou, hills and mountains are mostly covered by forest. Hot springs are reflecting the lush green, and rosy clouds are slowly rising around. They are full of vitality, and represent a nice portrayal of the harmony between man and nature. It is a city offers leisure and comfortable life, as well as passion and enthusiasm. For thousands of years, the quiet flow of hot spring water has witnessed the landscape changes in the history of Fuzhou city, and nourished the people living here.

