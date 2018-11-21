Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Open Second Charlotte, NC location

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 10 guests at the 10 AM opening on Monday, December 17 th will receive free taco plates for a year, and the next 40 guests will receive a $15 gift card. There will also be a drawing the week of December 23rd where 15 Fuzzy's guests will receive free taco plates for a year.

"Charlotte has embraced Fuzzy's Taco Shop, and we are excited to open our second location here," said Merrick McKinnie, President of Southern Deli Holdings LLC, the franchisee owner and operator of Fuzzy's Taco Shop - Charlotte. "We will continue to bring amazing breakfast and Baja-style tacos to the masses, while dishing out excellent service as well."

Fuzzy's Taco Shop celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, and has rapidly grown to 146 restaurants in 19 states. The fast-casual restaurant serves Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja, and breakfast all day, with many restaurants featuring a patio and bar serving ice-cold schooners of beer and margaritas.

The brand was recently named Nation's Restaurant News' #7 "Fastest Growing Chains" of 2018, as well as QSR magazine's Top 6 "Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction."

