FXB Center Launches New Video Series Featuring Leading Health and Human Rights Experts

"The Intersection video series provides a window into how the COVID-19 pandemic has directly impacted the work of health and human rights experts and policy influencers," said FXB Center Director Dr. Mary T. Bassett. "We are honored to work with these experts to capture a moment in time that will undoubtedly shape how we prioritize public health services and policies as we approach year three of the pandemic."

"A lot of topics that I've always seen as interconnected have coalesced during the pandemic. It's now clearer to most of us that there are things that are closely connected that we are not in the habit of looking at as being connected," said Writer and Medical Ethicist Harriet A. Washington in the first episode of the series. "I think the more salient example is the medical fate of people of color during this pandemic. It actually is following a predictable pattern, but a pattern that seems to have caught the health care system in this country off guard, which it shouldn't have."

Watch "The Intersection" series on the FXB Center's YouTube page.

About the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University

The François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights (FXB Center) was founded and endowed by Albina du Boisrouvray in 1993. Her goal was to provide protection to children by furthering the vision for health and human rights of founding director Jonathan Mann, and it received the enthusiastic collaboration of then Dean Harvey Fineberg. We use interdisciplinary approaches to promote equity and dignity for those oppressed by racism, poverty, and stigma, nationally and around the world. We are proud to partner with a diverse group of scholars, educators, elected officials, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and members of the international policy community to advance health and human rights, and to show the harmful effects of violations on children. To learn more, please visit fxb.harvard.edu.

SOURCE FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University

Related Links

https://fxb.harvard.edu/

