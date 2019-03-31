FYE Inspires a New Generation to Share the Joy of Painting

For the first time ever, you can paint your masterpiece and then eat your "Happy Little Treats" with the Exclusive Bob Ross Edible Marshmallow Canvas . Channel your inner Bob Ross with this inspirational gift set that includes a giant marshmallow canvas and edible paints! But painting isn't only meant for canvas. With our Exclusive Bob Ross Paint Your Tongue Chocolate Bars you can discover the joy of painting... your very own tongue with five iconic Bob Ross colors - Midnight Black, Alizarin Crimson, Cadmium Yellow, Phthalo Blue, and Sap Green. Start your day off on the right foot by relaxing and eating a delicious bowl of Bob Ross' The Joy of Cereal , exclusive to FYE. This box of scrumptious cereal contains toasted oats with a multitude of Bob Ross-inspired crunchy marshmallows like happy little trees, almighty mountains, charming little cabins, lovely little bushes... and even an occasional happy little accident! Don't forget about the Bob Ross Positive Energy Drink and Happy Little Tree Mints on your way out the door!

FYE collaborated with a host of licensing partners to round out an extensive assortment of items from socks to collectibles to apparel, including Funko, Aquarius Entertainment Merchandise Inc., Surreal Entertainment, ODM, Oooh Yeah Socks!, PSD Underwear, Boston America, Underboss NYC, and NECA.

As Bob Ross said it best, "You can move mountains, rivers, trees, you can determine what your world is like …" and we've taken that wisdom to heart to bring fans the ultimate Bob Ross experience.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment is a leader in entertainment retail and operates retail stores in the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily under the FYE brand and on the web at www.FYE.com .

