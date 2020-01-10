FYI's Brooke Neblett Receives Enterprising Women 2020 Award

BELTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooke Neblett, President and CEO of FYI – For Your Information Inc. and Federal Hill Consulting LLC, wins 2020 Enterprising Women of the Year Award.

The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition programs for women business owners. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities.

FYI - For Your Information, Inc.

"I am honored to be chosen for the Enterprising Women of the Year Award and to be included amongst such amazing business and community leaders, mentors and role models," said Brooke Neblett, who launched Federal Hill Consulting in 2013 and acquired FYI – For Your Information in 2019.

Collectively, FHC and FYI had a record year, with over 37 percent growth in 2019. Both women-owned HUBZone companies aim to support government agencies in the HR, data analytics, management and technology areas. The combined entity has 70 employees within the Washington, D.C., area and manages 23 federal contracts.

In addition to running and growing these businesses, Brooke Neblett is involved in the Entrepreneurs' Organization of Washington, D.C., and the Girl Scouts of America. Her passion is supporting women in their business ventures and leadership development.

"The recipients of the 2020 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards represent an amazing group of women entrepreneurs from across the United States and as far away as Japan, India, Turkey, Kenya and the UAE," said Monica Smiley, publisher and CEO of Enterprising Women. "We are so proud to recognize their accomplishments as CEOs of fast-growth companies, community leaders, and role models and mentors to other women and girls. We look forward to shining the spotlight on them at our 18th annual awards event in March."

To see the list of 2020 Enterprising Awardees, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com/images/resources/press_releases/2020-Enterprising-Women-of-the-Year-honorees.pdf.

www.fyinfo.com

www.fedhillconsulting.com

Media Contact:

Nina Bice

Phone: 301-477-1107

Email: nbice@fyinfo.com

Related Images

brooke-neblett-president-and-ceo.jpg

Brooke Neblett, President and CEO of FYI - For Your Information and Federal Hill Consulting

Related Links

FYI - For Your Information, Inc.

Enterprising Women 2020 Awardees

SOURCE FYI - For Your Information, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fyinfo.com

