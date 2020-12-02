Fylamynt Launches With $6.5 Million Seed To Automate Cloud Workflows

Fylamynt, a cloud automation platform, today announces its launch with $6.5 million in seed funding. Tweet this

"Automation is key to operating enterprise SaaS at scale with high availability, but the bottleneck in building automation is writing code. We built Fylamynt to help cloud engineers codify every aspect of their cloud workflow in minutes. With the new funding, we're growing our team and democratizing automation for every enterprise to be agile," said Pradeep Padala, CEO and Co-Founder of Fylamynt.

Fylamynt's modern cloud automation platform is flexible and powerful to solve any customer use case including automated remediation, governance, compliance, cost and performance management. Fylamynt's cloud provides a single orchestration engine to run any infrastructure code, while allowing the option of connecting to various services including DataDog, Splunk, PagerDuty, Slack and ServiceNow.

"Fylamynt is at the intersection of applied AI and workflow automation. We're excited to support the Fylamynt team in this uniquely positioned product with a deep bench of integrations and a non-prescriptive builder approach," said Muzzammil "MZ" Zaveri, Partner at Gradient Ventures. "The vision of automating every part of a cloud workflow is just the beginning."

Fylamynt plans to hire and expand its R&D team with the new seed capital. It also plans to build and execute on the company's go to market strategy. The company is launching a "Free Forever" tier that is available starting today. To sign up or inquire about enterprise pricing, visit https://fylamynt.com/pricing

"Fylamynt's low-code approach helps our teams build workflow automation quickly without writing a lot of glue code," said Justin Fitzhugh, VP of Ops at Snowflake .

About Fylamynt

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fylamynt is a cloud automation platform. The company was founded in 2019 by Dr. Pradeep Padala, Dr. Xiaoyun Zhu, and David Lee and is backed by Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund, Mango Capital and Point72 Capital with angel investments from Liquid2 Ventures , Ameet Patel , Sri Pangulur and others. For more information, visit https://www.fylamynt.com/

About Gradient Ventures

Gradient Ventures is Google's AI-focused venture fund - investing in and connecting early-stage startups with resources, innovation, and technical leadership in artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, using the latest best-practices in recruiting, marketing, design, and engineering so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com .

