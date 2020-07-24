Fyllo and Lotame Partner to Accelerate Access to CBD Audience Data in U.S.

CHICAGO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo today announced a partnership with Lotame to create direct access to cannabis and CBD audience data through the Lotame Data Exchange (LDX), the world's largest marketplace for high-quality second- and third-party data. The partnership provides mainstream marketers with previously inaccessible audience data for data enrichment, ad targeting and analytics.

Now more than ever, cannabis and CBD consumers cannot be ignored. They accounted for 55 million US adults in 2019, a 38% increase year over year according to MRI-Simmons. As a result of its mass appeal and availability, consumption is defying traditional stereotypes. This creates a unique opportunity to recruit new customers of all lifestyles and life stages or simply breathe new life into campaign strategies.

Through LDX, traditional brands in categories like CPG, QSR, Retail, Beauty, and Spirits can activate Fyllo's endemic audience data to target known consumers or overlay Fyllo's "infused" taxonomy to enrich traditional segments like outdoor enthusiasts and yoga fanatics.

"This is a great example of two innovative companies capturing and leveraging data to uncover key business opportunities, scalable audiences and insights that were not previously available," said Starcom Global Brand President John Sheehy.

"Lotame's commitment to innovation makes them the perfect partner for Fyllo," said Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo. "Together we are enabling new growth pathways for progressive brands, agencies and media companies."

"Consumers are changing all the time, and more so than ever this year due to the global pandemic," said Lotame Chief Revenue Officer Jason Downie. "Empowering marketers to understand, find and engage their best customers — and next best customers — is core to our mission. Providing the patented technology to power these important connections make this partnership a natural fit."

About Fyllo

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of enterprise-grade software and services powered by RegsTechnology, the largest database of cannabis laws and regulations at the federal, state and local level. Fyllo delivers advanced data, media, and compliance solutions that are built for the complexities of highly regulated industries. Ambitious marketers and legal professionals choose Fyllo as their partner to go bigger and grow faster with trust and confidence in compliance. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com .

About Lotame

Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Our connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make us the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments. Lotame serves its global clients with offices in New York City, Columbia MD, Argentina, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at www.lotame.com .

