Fyllo Announces Addition of Ronald S. Diamond to its Advisory Board

CHICAGO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leader in digital marketing and compliance solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced that it has appointed Ronald S. Diamond, Chairman and CEO of financial services firm, Diamond Wealth, to its advisory board.

Mr. Diamond's appointment comes during a time of growth for Fyllo, as more states push to legalize cannabis and an increasing number of operators and dispensaries look to market their products and drive growth while staying compliant. He is the latest executive to join Fyllo's advisory board from outside the cannabis industry, underscoring how attractive the rapidly growing cannabis industry has become.

"Cannabis is a multi-billion dollar industry and Fyllo has utilized cutting-edge technology to help drive concrete growth for its clients in the space," said Diamond. "As such, I'm excited to join the team and help support this fast-growing industry with my extensive investment and entrepreneurial expertise."

As a longtime investor and entrepreneur, Diamond brings considerable knowledge of the investment landscape to Fyllo. He represents more than 100 family offices ranging in size from $250 million to $30 billion. His firm invests in private markets (private equity, venture capital, and real estate) with divisions that focus on philanthropy, wealth transfer, investment banking, social impact, and governance.

"We're excited to welcome Ronald to our team, and are confident that his experience will help push Fyllo forward," commented Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo. "As more companies realize the massive potential that the cannabis industry offers, Ronald's addition to the board further demonstrates the need for solutions for these companies and those in other highly regulated industries that Fyllo services."

About Fyllo

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services built to overcome the complexities of highly regulated industries. We deliver data, media, retail and regulatory solutions that enable organizations to streamline compliance, increase efficiencies, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also seek out Fyllo's Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers.

Contact:

Danielle DeVoren / Andrew Young

212-896-1272 / 917-370-4824

[email protected] / [email protected]



SOURCE Fyllo

Related Links

www.hellofyllo.com

