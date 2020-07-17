Fyllo Names New Chairman of the Board

CHICAGO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , the world's first single-solution compliance technology for highly-regulated industries, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has elected Mitchell Kahn as Chairman, effective immediately. He originally joined Fyllo's Board in November 2019.

Kahn is the co-founder of Grassroots, one of the largest privately held vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operators. In July 2019, Kahn spearheaded one of the industry's most prominent acquisitions to date, announcing that Curaleaf would acquire Grassroots in a cash and stock deal valued at approximately $875 million. The nearly $1 billion deal Kahn engineered came just as most cannabis companies saw their values deflated during the down market and will create the world's largest cannabis company by revenue when it closes later this summer.

"My respect for Mitch as both an entrepreneur and trusted advisor is unmatched. It's rare to encounter someone with both bold vision and the ability to execute flawlessly on strategy," said Chad Bronstein, founder and CEO of Fyllo. "We are thrilled to have Mitch bring his skills and expertise to his new role as Chairman of the Board and provide the guidance necessary to position Fyllo for extraordinary growth."

"Having built Grassroots, a company that operates across 13 states, I know first-hand the regulatory complexities that come with managing a high-performing organization in a highly-regulated industry like cannabis. As cannabis legalization expands and becomes mainstream, there is tremendous growth opportunity for a company like Fyllo that uses cutting-edge technology to build essential platforms that fuel growth for companies," said Kahn. "I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the Board and work alongside a tremendously talented and accomplished group of business leaders to create long-term value for the company."

Kahn is a serial entrepreneur with two decades of success in the real estate sector. Prior to Grassroots, he co-founded Frontline Real Estate Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment and advisory company where he is still Chairman. He also co-founded and served as President and CEO of Hilco Real Estate, one of the country's leading real estate restructuring, disposition valuation and appraisal firms.

About Fyllo

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of enterprise-grade software and services powered by RegsTechnology, the largest database of cannabis laws and regulations at the federal, state and local level. Fyllo delivers advanced data, media, and compliance solutions that are built for the complexities of highly regulated industries. Ambitious marketers and legal professionals choose Fyllo as their partner to go bigger and grow faster with trust and confidence in compliance. https://hellofyllo.com

