FYR Diagnostics Announces New Large-Scale COVID-19 Test Processing Capability for Montana

MISSOULA, Mont., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FYR Diagnostics, a Missoula- based biotechnology company announced that it will immediately begin processing COVID-19 tests to help increase Montana's overall testing capacity. FYR will use a test that was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and is authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The company will process tests in its CLIA-certified laboratory using a highly accurate process called reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

"RT-PCR tests are the gold standard for the detection of viral pathogens," said Chris Booth, PhD, CEO and Director of Research & Development. "Before the eventual arrival of a vaccine, Montana needs to expand its testing infrastructure to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 virus and prepare for the deployment of the vaccine."

FYR will provide preassembled sample collection kits compatible with RT-PCR testing to Montana universities, hospitals, businesses, and healthcare providers who will perform the sample collection. The kits include swabs and transport media that will inactivate viral samples and preserve them at room temperature for safe transport. The samples will then be returned to FYR for rapid processing in Missoula.

FYR Diagnostics is a company focused on the development of next generation tests for the early detection of human and agricultural diseases, but its team of scientists felt compelled to turn its expertise towards helping Montana during this pandemic.

"Through our efforts we hope to do our part and reduce the burden of COVID-19 in our community," said Vikas Ghai, PhD, Senior Research Scientist, FYR Diagnostics. "It is exciting to be a part of a team that can positively impact the health and safety of the public."

If your Montana-based organization is in need of COVID-19 testing, please reach out to FYR Diagnostics at [email protected].

"FYR has been instrumental in helping our community," said Dr. Jay Evans, CEO of Inimmune, a Missoula-based company using FYR Diagnostics for its COVID-19 testing. "We look forward to continuing to work with FYR to keep our employees safe through this pandemic."

FYR Diagnostics is Hiring Clinical Lab Technicians

FYR is hiring additional certified Clinical Laboratory Technicians as the company's testing capacity continues to increase. Specifically, the company is seeking board-certified Medical Diagnostic Technologist (MDT/MDxT) or Medical Technologist (MT) candidates. The positions are located in Missoula, Montana, a culturally vibrant mountain town ranked in Outside Magazine's "16 Greatest Places to Live in America". If candidates do not have the desired certification(s) but are interested in obtaining certification, FYR has positions for Clinical Lab Technician In-Training. Scientists who are interested in obtaining licensure as a Clinical Lab Specialists/Clinical Lab Technicians/Clinical Lab Scientists, and meet the educational requirements, should apply for the in-training position.

If you are a board-certified Medical Diagnostic Technologist (MDT/MDxT) or Medical Technologist (MT)/Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT), apply here.

If you think you might qualify for the Clinical Lab Technician In-Training position, apply here.

About FYR Diagnostics

FYR (pronounced "Fire") Diagnostics is a Montana-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technology for diagnostics and testing in human health, life sciences, and agriculture. FYR Diagnostics is currently developing diagnostic solutions for cancers, neurological disorders, agricultural diseases, and neonatal-associated syndromes. For more information, visit fyrdiagnostics.com.

