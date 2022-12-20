Fzata to Pitch BioPYM™ Platform at the Biotech Showcase™ 2023

HALETHORPE, Md., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fzata, Inc., announces that it has been selected to present its first-in-class Bio engineered P robiotic Y east M edicines (BioPYM™) platform at the upcoming Biotech Showcase™ 2023, which runs concurrently with the 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Event: Biotech Showcase™ 2023, January 9-11, 2023 (San Francisco, CA).

Fzata will pitch live Wednesday, January 11 at 4:15, Room Franciscan B, Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Fzata will also attend the virtual event January 18-19, 2023.

Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

During the event period, the Company will hold one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to introduce Fzata and explore potential opportunities of investment, licensing deals, and co-development for the Company's main pipeline assets. Fzata's proprietary BioPYM platform enables orally administered yeast micro-factories to make biologic therapeutics "on-site" in the gut for treatment of gastrointestinal disorders like infectious diseases, inflammation, diabetes, visceral pain, colon cancer, and more. BioPYMs are recombinant live biotherapeutic products (rLBP). The drug product is an oral capsule containing lyophilized live genetically modified therapeutic probiotic yeast. BioPYM is designed to be patient friendly and 1) improve patient accessibility to biologics at home with convenient oral capsules, 2) improve patient compliance with no needles and no need for healthcare administration, and 3) improve patient outcomes given its non-systemic design with high safety profile.

Fzata BioPYM pipeline assets include:

FZ002. Yeast expresses a tetra-specific antitoxin antibody for C. diff infection (CDI), which is 1,000x more potent than Zinplava®. Animal studies show efficacy in preventing primary and recurrent CDI, as well as treating ongoing CDI. This project is supported by NIH and will be entering first-in-human clinical trials in 2023.

FZ006. Yeast expresses a Fzata proprietary TNFalpha blocker. This drug candidate is entering IND enabling studies with a target first indication of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. FZ006 not only demonstrates efficacy in multiple IBD models, including severe comorbid model, but also shows a very high safety profile.

Additional early preclinical BioPYM candidates include FZ004 for visceral pain and FZ010 for diabetes/obesity.

Dr. Zhiyong Yang, President and CEO of Fzata, commented, "Our vision is to expand patient access to therapeutic biologics. Our goal is a world where biologics don't need needles for administration or cold-chain storage. Patient-friendly BioPYM will enable oral alternatives for injectable biologics like Humira® and Remicade® for inflammatory bowel diseases sufferers. BioPYM can be used to express any biologic therapeutic to treat gastrointestinal disorders like infections, inflammation, cancer, and diabetes as well as gut-axis disorders. We look forward to sharing the development plans for our assets with potential investors as we raise our series A."

About Fzata, Inc.: Fzata (www.Fzata.com) is a near-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing oral live biologic-based preventive and therapeutic medicines. The Company owns two proprietary platforms: one to generate fully humanized multi-specific antibodies and a second, BioPYM, for localized delivery of recombinant biologic therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal related diseases and disorders. The company has flourished with over $17M (with another $2.5M pending) in non-dilutive funding for various BioPYM programs from the NIH. Fzata is based in Halethorpe, MD, within the vibrant BioHealth Capital Region.

