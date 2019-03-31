FZBlue to Showcase New Innovations at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2019

As the world's largest electronics trade fair based in China, Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2019 is an event where FZBlue exhibits the latest innovations under R&D every year to engage with customers and partners.

At the booth, visitors can get to know and experience FZBlue's market-leading products, solutions, and services across various industries and scenarios.

Innovations for Water Entertainment and Rescue

FZBlue will demonstrate industry advanced entertainment products for markets and applications. For example, FZBlue's AEF Electric Bodyboard is a water entertainment device which supports 360-degree operation and has variable speeds up to 5 gears as well as a twin engine. It enables users to leisurely play in the water, freeing users who are scared of swimming but still want to enjoy the sea. Device safety for users is a key aspect of the device.The AEF Electric Bodyboard, is equipped with soft rubber for the user's body to effectively reduce the impact of any collisions. The bodyboard is also equipped with a body detection infrared sensing device, which can automatically sense the state of the user within 30 cm, so if the user gets off the board, it will stop once it is detected, thereby improving safety.

FZBlue is also releasing an excellent product designed for kids at their booth 1CON-043.

In addition to entertainment, the bodyboard can also help with water rescues. With a remote control function, the FZBlue's UEF Electric Bodyboard can be mobilized to help save swimmers from drowning.

Visit FZBlue at Booth 1CON-043 to explore additional information and opportunities. Learn more about their exhibition in this video: https://youtu.be/s4ibVi-5Me8.

About FZBlue

Shenzhen FZBlue Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading technology provider of water entertainment products, marine rescue facilities and unmanned waterborne systems. Featuring the R&D strength with the senior talents in the fields of water power, core algorithm, structural design, FZBlue is committed to enriching human's aquatic recreation and meeting the applications of human aquatic activities scenarios. For more information, please visit us at www.fzblue.com.

