G FUEL And Disney Drop A "Flavor Bomb" Energy Drink -- In Celebration Of The New Movie 'Free Guy'

G FUEL Flavor Bomb was created in celebration of the upcoming film Free Guy , starring Ryan Reynolds, only in theaters August 13, 2021. In Twentieth Century Studios' epic adventure-comedy Free Guy , a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Sip a G FUEL Flavor Bomb, and you'll be blown away by an explosion of cotton candy, watermelon, and vanilla. A single 16 oz G FUEL Flavor Bomb Can has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. The G FUEL Flavor Bomb tub energy formula is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. Both G FUEL Flavor Bomb tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes that will turn any NPC into a hero.

Flavor Bomb is the third G FUEL flavor that G FUEL and Disney introduced to its fans. The first two flavors were Black Cherry and Kiwi Strawberry versions of the calorie-free, sugar-free, caffeine-free, and carbonated G FUEL Sparkling Hydration.

"We're very excited to be working with Disney again to bring our fans something fun and based on their hilarious new movie, Free Guy," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "With Flavor Bomb, we knew we developed a unique flavor combo that our fans will love drinking while watching the movie, gaming, working, or on the go."

Order your G FUEL Flavor Bomb now at gfuel.com/products/free-guy-flavor-bomb-cans while supplies last. Because life's too short to be a background character.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 280,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan , NoisyButters , NICKMERCS , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Logic , Roman Atwood , Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

About Free Guy

In Twentieth Century Studios' epic adventure-comedy "Free Guy," a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, "Free Guy" is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

"Free Guy" opens in U.S. theaters August 13, 2021.

