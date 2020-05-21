G FUEL And FaZe Clan Launch New Sour FaZeberry Flavor And #GFUELFaZeX Dream Setup Contest

G FUEL Sour FaZeberry, a remix of the iconic G FUEL FaZeberry, tastes like a taste buds-tingling combination of pomegranates, strawberries, and acai berries with an extra hit of sourness. The new flavor is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. One serving of G FUEL Sour FaZeberry has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

The new flavor is lucky number seven in FaZe Clan's G FUEL flavor roster , which also includes the hits Battle Juice, FaZeberry, Ragin' Gummy Fish, Sour Blue Chug Rug, Strawberry Shortcake, and Tropical Rain.

"Our seventh co-developed flavor with FaZe Clan is a testament to the strength of our expanded eight-year relationship and commitment to delighting our hyper-engaged global community," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "It's an absolute honor for G FUEL to continue innovating and producing hits with FaZe Clan, and we can't wait for our fans to experience our mouth-puckering remix of the classic FaZeberry flavor."

To celebrate the new flavor, and in honor of FaZe Clan's upcoming 10-year anniversary FaZe X on May 30th, G FUEL and FaZe Clan are hosting a #GFUELFaZeX Dream Setup Contest from May 21st to the 27th.

"We continue to expand our eight-year partnership with G FUEL in 2020 with the rollout of Sour FaZeberry as a new update to our original, classic flavor FaZeberry energy," says FaZe Clan Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Pabst. "We also want to give back to the FaZe community in celebration of our tenth anniversary FaZe X, and are excited to launch the Dream Setup Giveaway contest in partnership with G FUEL where one lucky fan will take home the grand prize."

The grand prize winner will receive the #GFUELFaZeX Dream Setup, which includes the following G FUEL, gaming, and streaming products:

12-month supply of G FUEL energy tubs

G FUEL mini fridge

Five cases of G FUEL Cans (60 cans total)

G FUEL controller

FaZe Clan merch

Gaming PC

Two 24-inch monitors

Computer gaming desk

Gaming chair

Wireless gaming mouse

G FUEL mousepad

Gaming keyboard

Wireless gaming headset

PC gaming speakers

Microphone, shock mount, and boom arm

Webcam

Green screen

Stream deck

Capture card

Key light

Two metal G FUEL posters with wall-safe magnet mounting system

Four 2nd-place winners will receive a G FUEL Sour FaZeberry collectors box and one tub each of G FUEL FaZeberry, Sour Blue Chug Rug, Ragin' Gummy Fish, and HYPE SAUCE. Ten 3rd-place winners will receive a G FUEL starter kit. Visit gfuel.com/fazex for official rules and information on how to enter the #GFUELFaZeX Dream Setup Contest.

G FUEL Sour FaZeberry is now available for sale in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving Sour FaZeberry tub and one 16 oz The Sour FaZe shaker cup, at gfuel.com/pages/sour-fazeberry .

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 180,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 400 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, NICKMERCS, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Bethesda Game Studios, HYPEMAKER, and WWE.

Join the movement today at Website - https://gfuel.com/ and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About FaZe Clan

Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world's most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of 215 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster and global superstar artists Offset and Lil Yachty. The organization's unmatched esports division includes seven competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan and @FaZeApparel.

