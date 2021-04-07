G FUEL and Luminosity Gaming Star xQc Launch "The Juice" Energy Drink

25-year-old xQc is one of the biggest and most-watched streamers on Twitch. Over 8 million of his Twitch followers have tuned in from around the world to watch his entertaining gameplay over 300 million times on the streaming platform. xQc has been a gamer for most of his life, having risen from casual gamer to professional Overwatch player, to now a full-time variety streamer, content creator, and member of Luminosity Gaming, one of the leading esports organizations in North America.

The Juice is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. It's the perfect formula for turning you into a juice lord almost immediately.

"There's no question that xQc has The Juice. He's easily one of the world's most entertaining gamers and content creators to watch," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We're excited to take our partnership with xQc to another level and introduce our fans to a new refreshing flavor that's inspired by xQc's favorite fruits from the jungle."

The Juice is now available for sale in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving The Juice tub and one 16 oz The Juicer shaker cup, at gfuel.com/collections/the-juice. To celebrate The Juice's launch, G FUEL and xQc are hosting a giveaway on Twitter and Instagram where two entrants from each platform will win The Juice collectors box. Follow @GFuelEnergy on Twitter and Instagram for more information on how to enter the giveaway.

ABOUT G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 255,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 865 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters,NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE G FUEL