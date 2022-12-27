G FUEL and Rare Ltd. Have a "Bad Fur Day" with Conker-Themed "Mighty Poo" Energy Drink

G FUEL Mighty Poo comes with new exclusive Youtooz vinyl figure

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Rare Ltd., G FUEL today announced its brand-new flavor Mighty Poo, inspired by the hilariously raunchy platformer Conker's Bad Fur Day, is available for pre-order as a Deluxe Collector's Box at GFUEL.com! This limited-edition set comes with an exclusive Youtooz figure of The Great Mighty Poo himself!

The partnership was brokered by Rare Ltd.'s brand extension licensing agency, Tinderbox — the digital division of Beanstalk.

G FUEL's Mighty Poo Collector's Box, inspired by "Conker's Bad Fur Day," is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

G FUEL has ventured into the bowels of Poo Mountain to pick out the finest morsels from The Great Mighty Poo's aromatic abode: CORN! As a matter of fact, we're positively FLUSH with juicy corn niblets! But don't worry, we've carefully cleaned them off to bring you an all-new flavor. Introducing G FUEL Mighty Poo, a corn and tropical fruit-infused concoction that will help you get energized for any Fur Day – good or bad – that comes your way!

This is G FUEL's third partnership with Rare Ltd., following Honeyberry – inspired by Banjo-Kazooie – and Battletoads Zitz Juice.

"When we began collaborating with Rare Ltd. and Beanstalk for a flavor inspired by Conker's Bad Fur Day, we knew we had to pay tribute to one of the funniest moments from the game – the boss battle against The Great Mighty Poo topped all of our lists," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "And don't let the gross name fool you – this flavor is delicious!"

Don't miss your chance to add G FUEL's Mighty Poo Collector's Box – complete with an exclusive Conker's Bad Fur Day Youtooz vinyl figure – to your collection. Pre-order now at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

SOURCE G FUEL