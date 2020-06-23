G FUEL and SEGA Team Up To Create a Sonic the Hedgehog Energy Drink

Inspired by iconic elements from across the Sonic the Hedgehog universe, G FUEL Sonic's Peach Rings was developed in partnership with SEGA and is bursting with peach gummy flavor. The new G FUEL flavor will give gamers everywhere the extreme energy and focus that they need to catapult past perilous platforms, defeat Dr. Eggman, and save the world.

"We're ecstatic to partner with such an established energy drink company in the gaming community to bring Sonic's Peach Rings to market," said Michael Cisneros, Manager of Licensing for SEGA of America. "Sonic the Hedgehog has always been a character that embodies perseverance and endurance, which are qualities that are central to G FUEL's product. We can't wait for Sonic fans to enjoy it!"

G FUEL Sonic's Peach Rings gives Sonic fans an extra boost to take on the competition, giving players the endurance to go faster and game longer. For collectors, G FUEL Sonic's Peach Rings energy drink will also be for sale to customers in the U.S. and Canada in powdered form in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz shaker cup, at gfuel.com on August 19, 2020.

"When I think about some of the classic icons in gaming, nothing comes to mind faster than Sonic the Hedgehog," commented G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "That's why we're thrilled to team up with SEGA and introduce our fans to the winning combination of the world's fastest hedgehog and the world's best energy drink for gamers."

Are you ready to join an epic high-energy fight to save a world decimated by Dr. Eggman? Sign up for early access to G FUEL Sonic's Peach Rings at gfuel.com/launch-calendar .

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 180,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 400 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, NoisyButters, Summit1G, NICKMERCS, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, SEGA, Bethesda Game Studios, HYPEMAKER, WWE, and Chattanooga Bakery, Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About SEGA of America

SEGA® of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA Games Co., Ltd., a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. SEGA of America's website is located at www.sega.com .

