G FUEL Debuts Sam's Club Exclusive FaZe Clan Variety Pack Of Energy Drinks Featuring NICKMERCS' First G FUEL Flavor, MFAM Punch

"When I'm on the grind, there's no space for distractions," said Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff. "To keep my energy up during a long stream or to sharpen my focus when the match is on the line, I reach for G FUEL. We've been partners for a long time so I can't wait to hear what chat has to say about our first, custom flavor – the MFAM Punch. Grab a case, pop that top and let's get back to work."

As the most-subscribed gamer on Twitch, gaming's top streaming platform, Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff is one of gaming's most prominent personalities. His 14 million followers watch over 153,000 hours of his programming a day and his average live audience of 60,000 concurrent viewers can fill three Staples Centers. While he dominates in various first-person-shooter titles, Nick focuses mostly on Call of Duty content and regularly partners with many of gaming's top competitors. Previously, he earned three Major League Gaming championships and set various competitive records in the popular gaming title Fortnite.

"I am so stoked for the FaZe Clan Variety Pack to be sold in Sam's Club," says Brian "FaZe Rug" Awadis. "I have always loved G FUEL and seeing the Sour Blue Chug Rug flavor alongside the new MFAM Punch and FaZeberry flavors is next level, and even cooler that this is the first-ever 18 pack of cans. I can't wait to go buy a pack of my own in-person!"

FaZe Rug has an incredibly strong, multi-year relationship with G FUEL, and his Sour Blue Chug Rug flavor is one of the best-selling of all time. FaZe Rug is one of FaZe Clan's most viewed content creators with over 19 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and a global reach of over 35 million followers across social platforms. He first began uploading Call of Duty highlight videos in 2012, and today he's one of the most prolific vloggers and creators on the platform. In October, he starred in his first film, Crimson. FaZe Rug and FaZe Clan also just announced the launch of FaZe's first podcast, All Grown Up, hosted by FaZe Rug.

NICKMERCS and FaZe Rug recently made history together with FaZe Clan becoming the first gaming organization to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The FaZe Clan Variety Pack includes six G FUEL Cans of the following three refreshing flavors:

MFAM Punch, which is NICKMERCS' first G FUEL flavor and boasts an orange, strawberry, and pineapple taste that will blow you away. FaZeberry, which tastes like a juicy mix of strawberry, blueberry, and pomegranate and is inspired by FaZe Clan. Sour Blue Chug Rug, which has a sour blue raspberry taste and is inspired by FaZe Clan member Brian "Rug" Awadis.

Each 16 oz G FUEL Can has zero calories and 300 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. In other words, the FaZe Clan Variety Pack will give fans the focus and energy they need to grab that W and #FaZeUp!

Fans will also notice the FaZe Clan Variety Pack's wrapping features FaZe Clan's signature camo and new artwork of NICKMERCS and FaZe Rug displayed on opposite sides of the pack.

"We wanted to celebrate NICKMERCS getting his own unique G FUEL flavor by doing something big," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "So, we partnered with the leading membership warehouse club that knows big and created the limited-edition FaZe Clan Variety Pack that fans can only grab at Sam's Club for a limited time. Don't miss out!"

Find a Sam's Club store near you at www.samsclub.com, and get your FaZe Clan Variety Pack today before it's sold out for good.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 280,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, SavinTheBees, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

