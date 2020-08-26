G FUEL Makes Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America For Fifth Consecutive Year

The 2020 Inc. 5000 ranks companies by their percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. G FUEL's three-year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019 was 196.4%. Previously, G FUEL made the Inc. 5000 list in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

G FUEL's explosive growth is fueled by continuously pushing the needle on growing its presence in the thriving gaming and esports community. The company has collaborated with iconic brands in gaming like SEGA, Bethesda, and CAPCOM, and world-renowned esports organizations like FaZe Clan, to co-develop and launch exclusive G FUEL flavors such as Sonic's Peach Rings, DOOM Spicy Demon'ade, Nemesis Tea Flavor, FaZeberry, Battle Juice, and Sour FaZeberry. With its reach of over 625 million fans worldwide, introduction of ready-to-drink G FUEL Cans, recent nationwide expansion into retail, and lineup of over 40 refreshing flavors, G FUEL has become a lifestyle brand and the leader in the gaming energy drink industry.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 200,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 625 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan , Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, David Dobrik, NoisyButters , Summit1G, NICKMERCS , xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, SEGA of America, CAPCOM, Bethesda Game Studios, HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

