G-SHOCK Adds To Its Women's Collection With New Series Of Metal Covered Timepieces

Forged in stainless steel with concentric hairline and mirror finishes, the GMS2100 bezel adds to the overall statement of strength. Keeping with the minimalist style, the only markings are the engraved branding on the top and bottom, for a simple, one-piece design. The dial, flattened for slimness, is treated with a vapor deposition finish coloring and mirrored indexes to add depth. A non-textured resin band completes the look of uncomplicated sophistication.

The collection includes three color combinations perfect for fall fashions: the GMS2100PG-1A sports a pink-gold IP bezel with a black urethane band, the GMS2100-3A, has a stainless-steel bezel, olive green dial and matching band and the GMS2100B-8A finishes the assortment with a grey IP bezel and charcoal band.

As part of the release G-SHOCK has unveiled and exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

Each new timepiece also comes equipped with G-SHOCK's technical features including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistant

Water Resistant Super Illuminator LED (Double)

5 Daily Alarms

1/100 Stopwatch (24Hr)

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

World Time (31 Time Zones, 48 Cities+UTC)

12/24Hr Time Formats

Hand Shift Feature

3-Year Battery

The GMS2100-3A will retail for $180, while the GMS2100B-8A and GMS2100PG-1A4 will retail for $200. All three models will be available for purchase at the beginning of September at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

