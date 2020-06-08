G-SHOCK Announces New Timepieces For Surfers With Updated Technical Features And All New App Connectivity

The new GBX100 line-up takes its styling cues from G-SHOCK 's octagonal case shape and arrives with a blue, gray or white band. The updated case has a wide face design and a new, high-resolution Memory in Pixel (MIP) LCD display that further enhances user experience. Surfers can quickly access standard functions like Tide Graph, Moon Data, high and low tide times, and more with improved visibility. The enhanced display renders important information such as tide and moon data about current conditions at a glance, which, in combination with a collection of training measurement functions (distance, speed, pace, lap, pitch), provides plenty of support for surfers who meet new challenges around the globe.

The latest models possess premium design enhancements as well, like resin and metal double layer bezel made to withstand the impact of underwater rocks. The forged stainless-steel bezel cover features hairline and honed finishes to uphold the look of premium toughness. In addition, the GBX100's soft urethane band has slits to allow for the draining of water and sweat for improved comfort.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M Water Resistance

Shock Resistance

Super Illuminator

World time (300* cities with the G-SHOCK Move App)

Stopwatch and Countdown Timer

4 Alarms

Full Auto Calendar

The new GBX100 timepieces will retail for $160. The GBX100-1 will be available for purchase mid-June, and the GBX100-2 and GBX100-7 will be available for purchase mid-July at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

