G-SHOCK Debuts New Stylish, Solar Powered Models To G-MS Series

The latest timepieces arrive in two vibrant colorways, a gold case paired with a navy-blue band and a rose gold case paired with a white band. The MSGS500G-7A2 and the MSGS500G-2A embody chic style, versatility, and toughness as well as a small, metal case and a comfortable resin band, making it the perfect accessory for travel, play or leisure.

The primary features of the watch include an octagonal crown, bar hour markers and pyramid-cut indexes on an elegantly flat dial. Its forged metal bezel with rose gold IP and three-hand date display gives it a simple clean look. The functions of the watch have been consolidated within the crown. Its screw-type construction shields the module from external shocks creating a slimmer profile while upholding the renowned shock resistance of G-SHOCK.

The new G-MS models, MSGS500G-7A2 and MSGS500G-2A come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology:

Shock Resistance

Solar Powered

100M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Date Display

Low Battery Alert

The MSGS500G-7A2 and MSGS500G-2A will retail for $220, and be available for purchase end of June at select G-SHOCK retailers, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home .

