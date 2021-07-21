G-SHOCK Expands its G-SHOCK MOVE Lineup with Innovative GBD200 Models Featuring Origin Square Case Design

The latest fitness models are equipped with a step tracker, accelerometer, and Bluetooth® Smartphone Connectivity. By connecting to the smartphone's GPS via the G-SHOCK MOVE app, users can plan and track their workout, as the GBD200 measures running distance, speed, pace, and calorie consumption, providing the ideal support for daily workouts. In addition to running pace measurements calculated based on distance and time, the new model features an Auto lap feature, interval timers, a front button LED light with Auto feature for easy illumination during night training, and access to LifeLog and activity history data on the app.

Aside from the technical features of the timepieces, the all-black GBD200-1 and lime-green GBD200-9 were designed to look and feel great whenever you train. Featuring a slim case design, a High Contrast MIP display, and a soft urethane band with multiple band holes to improve air exchange and provide enhanced comfort and moisture control as well as ensuring a precise fit while on the move.

As part of the release G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The GBD200 models come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Vibration Alert Notification

2 Year Battery Life

Full Auto LED (Super Illuminator)

4 Alarms

100 Hour Stopwatch

Interval Timer (5*20 repeat)

World Time (38 Time Zones, 38Cities + UTC)

12/24 Hour Time Formats

The new GBD200-1/9 will retail for $150 and will be available for purchase end of July at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

