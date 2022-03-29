G-SHOCK LAUNCHES NEW FULL METAL MODEL WITH SLEEK MULTI-BLACK FINISH

New Model Utilizes Brand New Finishing Technique to Create Elegant Yet Tough Design

DOVER, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio introduces the newest additions to its line of premium full metal series shock-resistant watches with the release of the GMWB5000MB-1. Based on the original G-SHOCK, the GMWB5000MB-1 features an array of detailed finishes that come together in a refined matte black design.

With the GMWB5000MB-1, G-SHOCK is introducing a unique, new finishing process to underscore the model's overall toughness, while enhancing its upscale look. After the initial black ion plating is applied to the bezel, the surface is polished with a hairline finish to expose the silver-colored stainless steel beneath. The seamless integration of the bezel's silver stainless steel with the matte black of the body, complemented by multiple intricate finishes results in a detailed design with a one-of-a-kind, sophisticated look. Each component of the watch is individually treated with a finishing technique, called honing, that polishes the surface by spraying it with fine abrasives.

The exterior of the new model has received the new honing technique as well, as it is treated with black ion plating to deliver a sleek matte black look, with additional finishes applied to the individual parts of the watch. The raised sections of the bezel and sides of the band retain a metallic texture with hairline finishing to tone down the shine, while a contrasting mirror finish is applied to the screws and buttons to provide pops of glossy shine throughout the timepiece.

Function-wise, the new GMWB5000MB-1 boasts premium G-SHOCK technical features including Bluetooth® functionality that allows the watch to be connected to a smartphone via the G-SHOCK Connected smartphone app, MULTI-BAND 6 Atomic Timekeeping, Tough Solar Charging, Super LED illumination, and more.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive collection page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new timepiece also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Solar Battery

Full Auto LED (Super LED)

1 Sec. Countdown Timer (24Hr)

5 Daily Alarms (with 1 SNZ alarm)

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (39 Cities + UTC)

The GMWB5000MB-1 will retail for $600 and will be available for purchase this April at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

