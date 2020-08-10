G-SHOCK Releases Heavy Duty Models Ushering In A New Tough Design

Doubling as a durable gadget with operational ease and a contemporary wearable, the new GA900 models embody the utilitarian design motif highlighted by a 10-sided bezel resembling the shape of an industrial fastener and secured by four screws. The band connection and buttons have knurled surfaces that prevent slipping to ensure the utmost comfort and functionality.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page and video taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

Combination timekeeping is one of the key features provided by the analog hands conjoined with the digital display readouts, creating a powerful face design and seven-year battery for longevity.

The GA900A-1A9 features a black case with yellow dial accents and resin band, the GA900C-1A4 has a black case with silver dial accents and orange cloth band, and the GA900E-1A3 model comes with two interchangeable bands: a black resin band and a cloth band that is interwoven with highly visible reflective yellow material. This new series comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistant

Water Resistant 7 Year Battery Life

Interchangeable Band Set (GA900E-1A3 only)

LED Light (Super Illuminator)

Hand Retract Function

World Time (31 Time Zones / 48 Cities + UTC)

Home City/World Time Swapping

5 Daily Alarms (1 with Snooze Alarm)

1/100-Second Stopwatch (24Hr.) With Direct Access and Target Alarm

1/10 th Sec. Countdown Timer (60min)

Sec. Countdown Timer (60min) 12/24-Hr. Formats

Button Operation Tone On/Off

The new GA900 series will also include an all-black (GA900-1A), a navy (GA900-2A), and red (GA900-4A) colorway. These models will retail for $120 each and will be available for purchase in September.

The GA900A-1A9 ($120), GA900C-1A4 ($130) and the GA900E-1A3 ($160) will be available for purchase at the end of August at select G-SHOCK retailers, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

