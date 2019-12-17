G-SHOCK Unveils Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday's just around the corner, make G-SHOCK your one-stop shop for everyone in the family. Featuring a range of men's, women's, and Baby-G timepieces, G-SHOCK offers luxury styles with nods to nostalgic trends, all while sporting the toughness and strength that the brand is known for. Below are a few of the top G-SHOCK models to purchase for last-minute gifts, ensuring that everyone on your list is well accessorized for the new year.

FOR HIM:

For the Luxury Lover: MTGB100XBD-1 ($1,100)

Made for the man looking for a modern, luxurious new timepiece, the MTGB100XBD-1 is the latest offering from G-SHOCK's MT-G line up of sophisticated and sleek models. Arriving in an all-black case with bright red accents, the model has a mirror and hairline finish and new carbon layered bezel, sporting a combination of superior strength and style. Created with G-SHOCK's Tough Triple G Resist technology and Bluetooth connectivity, the latest MT-G model was designed to be able to withstand the toughest activities, but still be worn comfortably from work to a night on the town.

For the 90s Aficionado: DW5600SK-1 ($110)

Tapping into 90s nostalgia trends, G-SHOCK's popular Skeleton Series collection is the perfect line up for anyone that wants a timepiece that will pop. Coming in the classic G-SHOCK square DW5600 case, the collection includes three models in translucent cases and bands, including all blue ( DW5600SB-2 ), green ( DW5600SB-3 ), and red ( DW5600SB-4 ). Inspired by popular 90s transparent video games, the watches also boast an EL backlight and Flash Alert, making the timepieces as functional as they are trendy.

For the Workaholic: GSTB100G-2A ($380)

Offering both sophisticated style and innovative technology, the GSTB100G-2A is features a dark blue and rose gold case that exudes the classic look of G-SHOCK with a redesigned layer guard structure that makes the watch slimmer than its predecessors in the G-STEEL line. The new watch comes with Bluetooth connectivity, Tough Solar Power, Super LED lights, and more to ensure you have everything you need to get crush your career goals for the new year.

FOR HER:

For the Fitness Fanatic: GMAB800-7A ($120)

The new GMAB800 series is designed for the modern, active woman that is looking to stay on top of her fitness goals all year long. These simple yet highly technical models come with Bluetooth connectivity and step tracker, all in a comfortable and compact case. The GMAB800 collection includes four new colorways, including a classic black ( GMAB800-1A ) all-white ( GMAB800-7A ), grey with purple accents ( GMAB800-8A ) and neon yellow ( GMAB800-9A ).

For the Fashionista: MSGS200G ($170)

Boasting a sleek, upscale look that combines sophisticated style with functionality for everyday life, the latest G-MS models arrive with stainless steel bezels with a light blush band ( MSGS200G-4A ), or dark brown band ( MSGS200G-5A ), matching your winter attire. These latest additions to the women's line up also feature solar-powered charging capabilities in stainless steel bezels with hair-line finishing treatment on the dial.

BABY-G:

For the Friend that Loves the 90s: Baby-G BG169R-4E ($79)

For those that are 90s-obsessed, Baby-G's classic petite cases in neon colors are the perfect option. Arriving in a translucent pink resin case and band, the popular BG169R-4E nods to the 90s with its vivid colors and simple digital display. The BG169R-4E also comes with traditional G-SHOCK features including an EL backlight, countdown timer, and more.

These nostalgic holiday picks and more are available now at G-SHOCK retailers including the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com .

