G Squared Ascend I Inc. Announces Filing of SPAC Registration Statement

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared Ascend I Inc. ("G Squared Ascend I" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to its proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of 25,000,000 units. G Squared Ascend I intends to focus on a target business that falls under one of six core megatrends: Software-as-a-Service, Online Marketplaces, Mobility 2.0/Logistics, Fintech/Insurtech, New Age Media, and Sustainability.

G Squared Ascend I's sponsor is G Squared Ascend Management I, LLC. UBS is acting as the sole book running manager for the proposed initial public offering. G Squared Ascend I expects to list the units to be issued in the proposed initial public offering with the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "GSQD.U."

When available, copies of the prospectus related to the proposed initial public offering by G Squared Ascend I may be obtained for free directly from the Company by inquiring at 205 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 3770, Chicago, IL, 60601 or by visiting Edgar on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at 888-827-7275 or by e-mail at [email protected].

G Squared Ascend I was founded by Larry Aschebrook, who also founded G Squared Equity Management LP, as well as Ward Davis, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director. Tom Hoban will serve as Chief Financial Officer.

The Registration Statement relating to the securities of the Company has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About G Squared:

Our sponsor is an affiliate of G Squared Equity Management LP ("G Squared"), a registered investment adviser ("RIA") under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and venture capital fund manager which was founded in 2011 by Larry Aschebrook. G Squared has 25 professionals across four offices, San Francisco, CA, Chicago, IL, Greenwich, CT, and Zurich, Switzerland, and has deployed more than $2 billion of capital across several funds, separate managed accounts, and co-investments focused on growth stage opportunities in the global technology sector.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of such offering. No assurance can be given that the proposed initial public offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement and prospectus for the Company's proposed initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

