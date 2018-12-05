G-TECH Services Wins Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading recruitment and staffing firm G-TECH Services has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, which recognizes the Best Places to Work in 2019. The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 11th year, is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments, and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. G-TECH ranked #21 on Glassdoor's list of the top 50 "small and medium" employers in the country.

"This is an amazing honor that is really a testament to G-TECH's culture of inclusion, collaboration, and continuous improvement," said Kouhaila Hammer, Chairman and CEO. "We're full of gratitude for all of our team members who took the time to share their perspective on their work experiences here. It's their feedback that drives us to always do better."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2017 and October 21, 2018. To be considered for the small and medium category, a company must have fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

"To help people find the best jobs and the best companies, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognize employers at the top of their game," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor Chief Economist. "Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage."

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm.

About G-TECH Services

G-TECH Services, Inc. is a leading women-owned, WBENC-certified talent solutions firm. With over 30 years in the industry, G-TECH specializes in finding top talent in high-tech fields such as engineering and IT, providing contingent and project staffing as well as direct placement services. G-TECH won Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards in 2018, has been consistently named one of the "101 Best + Brightest Companies to Work For", and currently holds a 4.9-star approval rating on Glassdoor.

