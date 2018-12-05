G-TECH Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client Award

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading recruitment and staffing firm G-TECH Services, Inc. has been recognized with ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.

"We work hard to make service a priority, and we are proud and honored to be recognized among the best staffing firms in the country," says Chairman and CEO Kouhaila Hammer. "I am extremely proud of our team, and look forward to another outstanding year."

With the growing competition for top technical talent, G-TECH works closely with their clients, ranging from mid-sized firms to global Fortune 100 corporations, to understand their goals and provide flexible talent solutions that meet their distinct needs. By taking time to develop relationships with their candidates, G-TECH recruiters can place job seekers in roles that fit their professional and personal goals.

"Providing excellent customer service to both our employees and clients is key to our success. Our ability to find exceptional people and connect them to our clients really speaks to why our talent and clients are so happy working with us," says COO Peter Ghafari. "Winning the Best of Staffing® Award the past three consecutive years demonstrates the consistent quality of our service."

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

About G-TECH

G-TECH Services, Inc. is a leading women-owned, WBENC-certified recruitment and placement firm. With over 30 years in the industry, G-TECH specializes in finding top talent in high-tech fields such as engineering and IT, providing contingent and project staffing, direct placement, and contract-to-direct hire conversion services. The staffing firm has locations throughout the nation and is headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan.

Contact

Melissa McCown

Senior Marketing Coordinator

+1.313.441.3000 x8502

mmccown@gogtech.com

SOURCE G-TECH Services, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gogtech.com

