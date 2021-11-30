G. Willi-Food International Reports Its Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
Nov 30, 2021, 10:00 ET
YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights
- Sales decreased by 5.1% year-over-year to NIS 106.3 million (US$ 32.9 million).
- Gross profit decreased by 13.4% year-over-year to NIS 29.5 million (US$ 9.1 million).
- Operating profit decreased by 41.7% year-over-year to NIS 8.2 million (US$ 2.5 million).
- Total financial expense, net NIS 1.6 million (US$ 0.5 million) compared to Total financial income net on third quarter of 2020 of NIS 14.5 million (US$ 5.4 million).
- Income before taxes decreased by 76.9% year-over-year to NIS 6.6 million (US$ 2.0 million).
- Net profit decreased by 76.2% year-over-year to NIS 5.2 million (US$ 1.6 million), or 4.9% of sales.
- Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 219.0 million (US$ 67.8 million) as of September 30, 2021.
- Earnings per share of NIS 0.38 (US$ 0.12).
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present third quarter 2021 financial results. The Company experienced a decline in sales, mainly resulting from a decrease in working days in September due to Jewish holidays and due to decline in sales in the food industry as a whole.
"As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world is still experiencing disruptions to international commercial shipping, which has led to an increase in the demand for containers and a significant increase in sea freight and commodity prices which affected the company gross margin.
"Despite the challenging environment, the Company has worked to maintain a high level of sales and positive operational parameters for the third quarter of 2021. The Company's strategy for the near future is to improve commercial conditions with its suppliers and customers, develop new products, enter into new categories with potentially high gross profit margins, improve the visibility of its products in the stores and strengthen its brand, supply chain and sufficient inventory. We intend to work hard to achieve the goals we have set for the Company."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary
Sales for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 5.1% to NIS 106.3 million (US$ 32.9 million) from NIS 111.9 million (US$ 34.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease is mainly due to decrease in working days in September 2021 due to Jewish holidays and lower sales in the food industry as a whole.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 13.4% to NIS 29.5 million (US$ 9.1 million) compared to NIS 34.0 million (US$ 10.5 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter gross margin decreased by 13.4% to 27.7% compared to gross margin of 30.4% for the same period in 2020. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to increase costs of the Company's imported products and due to increases in shipping costs
Selling expenses increased by 9.7% to NIS 15.9 million (US$ 4.9 million) compared to NIS 14.5 million (US$ 4.5 million) in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to an increase in payroll expenses in the logistics and sales departments and due to an increase in advertising and promotion.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 1.3% to NIS 5.4 million (US$ 1.7 million) compared to NIS 5.5 million (US$ 1.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020.
As a result of the foregoing, operating profit for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 41.7% to NIS 8.2 million (US$ 2.5 million) compared to NIS 14.0 million (US$ 4.3 million) in the third quarter of 2020.
Financial expense, net totaled NIS 1.6 million (USD$ 0.5 million) compared to Financial income, net of NIS 14.5 million (US$ 4.5 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Financial expense, net for the third quarter of 2021 was comprised mainly of exchange rate differences of NIS 4.3 million (US$ 1.3 million), interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 1.8 million (US$ 0.6 million) and income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 1.3 million (US$ 0.4 million).
Income before taxes on income for the third quarter of 2021 was NIS 6.6 million (US$ 2.0 million) compared to income before taxes on income of NIS 28.5 million (US$ 8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2020.
Net profit in the third quarter of 2021 was NIS 5.2 million (US$ 1.6 million), or NIS 0.38 (US$ 0.12) per share, compared to NIS 21.9 million (US$ 6.8 million), or NIS 1.63 (US$ 0.51) per share, in the third quarter of 2020.
Willi-Food ended the third quarter of 2021 with NIS 219.0 million (US$ 67.8 million) in cash and cash equivalents. Net cash from operating activities for the third quarter of 2021 was NIS 38.6 million (US$ 12.0 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2021 was NIS 568.1 million (US$ 191.0 million).
First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Sales decreased by 2.3% year-over-year to NIS 337.3 million (US$ 104.5 million).
- Gross profit decreased by 10.8% year-over-year to NIS 102.6 million (US$ 31.8 million).
- Operating profit decreased by 26.1% year-over-year to NIS 36.9 million (US$ 11.4 million).
- Total financial income increased by 4,571% year-over-year to NIS 17.6 million (US$ 5.4 million).
- Income before taxes increased by 8.3% year-over-year to NIS 54.5 million (US$ 16.9 million).
- Net profit increased by 10.4% to NIS 42.3 million (US$ 13.1 million), or 12.5% of sales.
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 3.05 (US$ 0.94).
First Nine Months Fiscal 2021 Summary
Sales for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2021 decreased by 2.3% to NIS 337.3 million (US$ 104.5 million) compared to NIS 345.2 million (US$ 106.9 million) in the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in the Company's sales is primarily due to the significant increase in demand for the Company's line of products, especially in retail chains, during the outbreak of Covid 19 in the first quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the period decreased by 10.8% to NIS 102.6 million (US$ 31.8 million) compared to NIS 115.1 million (US$ 35.6 million) for the first nine-month of 2020. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2021 was 30.4% compared to a gross margin of 33.3% for the same period in 2020. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to increased shipping costs.
Operating profit for the first nine month of 2021 decreased by 26.1% to NIS 36.9 million (US$ 11.4 million) from NIS 49.9 million (US$ 15.0 million) reported in the comparable period of last year primarily due to the decrease of gross profit.
Financial income, net totaled NIS 17.6 million (USD$ 5.4 million) compared to Financial income, net of NIS 0.4 million (US$ 0.1 million) in the first nine-month of 2020. Financial income, net for the first nine-month of 2021 comprised mainly from income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 13.3 million (US$ 4.1 million), interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 8.0 million (US$ 2.5 million), minus expenses from exchange rate differences in the amount of NIS 2.7 million (US$ 0.8 million) and other finance expenses in the amount of NIS 1 million (US$ 0.3 million).
Income before taxes for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 8.3% to NIS 54.5 million (US$ 16.9 million) compared to NIS 50.3 million (US$ 15.6 million) in the first nine months of 2020.
Net profit for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 10.4% to NIS 42.3 million (US$ 13.1 million), or NIS 3.05 (US$ 0.94) per share, from NIS 38.3 million (US$ 11.9 million), or NIS 2.88 (US$ 0.89) per share, in the first nine months of 2020.
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on September 30, 2021, U.S. $1.00 equals NIS 3.229. The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,600 customers and 3,200 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro Europian Dairies (Gold Frost), a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
|
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 0
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
(in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
218,980
|
214,408
|
201,822
|
67,817
|
66,401
|
62,503
|
Financial assets carried at fair value
|
150,153
|
150,197
|
154,700
|
46,501
|
46,515
|
47,910
|
Trade receivables
|
131,779
|
136,748
|
131,301
|
40,811
|
42,350
|
40,663
|
Loans to others
|
-
|
3,650
|
18,707
|
-
|
1,130
|
5,793
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
3,969
|
3,646
|
6,667
|
1,229
|
1,129
|
2,065
|
Inventories
|
48,115
|
56,677
|
59,514
|
14,901
|
17,553
|
18,431
|
Current tax assets
|
4,599
|
435
|
3,965
|
1,424
|
135
|
1,228
|
Total current assets
|
557,595
|
565,761
|
576,676
|
172,683
|
175,213
|
178,593
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
87,868
|
83,394
|
83,105
|
27,212
|
25,827
|
25,737
|
Less -Accumulated depreciation
|
49,563
|
46,675
|
46,460
|
15,349
|
14,455
|
14,388
|
38,305
|
36,719
|
36,645
|
11,863
|
11,372
|
11,349
|
Right of use asset
|
4,695
|
3,208
|
2,866
|
1,454
|
993
|
888
|
Financial assets carried at fair value
|
29,374
|
9,273
|
13,700
|
9,097
|
2,872
|
4,242
|
Goodwill
|
36
|
36
|
36
|
11
|
11
|
11
|
Deferred taxes
|
-
|
1,047
|
-
|
-
|
324
|
-
|
Total non-current assets
|
72,410
|
50,283
|
53,247
|
22,425
|
15,572
|
16,490
|
630,005
|
616,044
|
629,923
|
195,108
|
190,785
|
195,083
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities
|
Current maturities of lease liabilities
|
1,372
|
1,520
|
1,393
|
425
|
471
|
431
|
Trade payables
|
22,707
|
25,325
|
23,474
|
7,032
|
7,843
|
7,270
|
Employees Benefits
|
3,411
|
3,114
|
3,437
|
1,056
|
964
|
1,064
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
25,240
|
10,509
|
11,611
|
7,817
|
3,255
|
3,596
|
Total current liabilities
|
52,730
|
40,468
|
39,915
|
16,330
|
12,533
|
12,361
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Lease liabilities
|
3,466
|
1,806
|
1,592
|
1,073
|
559
|
493
|
Deferred taxes
|
3,823
|
-
|
768
|
1,184
|
-
|
238
|
Retirement benefit obligation
|
1,934
|
1,628
|
1,905
|
599
|
504
|
590
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
9,223
|
3,434
|
4,265
|
2,856
|
1,063
|
1,321
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Share capital
|
1,490
|
1,490
|
1,490
|
461
|
461
|
461
|
Additional paid in capital
|
170,760
|
170,760
|
170,760
|
52,883
|
52,883
|
52,883
|
Capital fund
|
247
|
247
|
247
|
76
|
76
|
76
|
Treasury shares
|
(628)
|
(628)
|
(628)
|
(194)
|
(194)
|
(194)
|
Remeasurement of the net liability in
|
(1,322)
|
(1,029)
|
(1,322)
|
(409)
|
(319)
|
(409)
|
Retained earnings
|
397,505
|
401,302
|
415,196
|
123,105
|
124,282
|
128,584
|
Equity attributable to owners of the
|
568,052
|
572,142
|
585,743
|
175,922
|
177,189
|
181,401
|
630,005
|
616,044
|
629,923
|
195,108
|
190,785
|
195,083
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
|
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(unaudited)
|
Nine months
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
In thousands (except per share and share data)
|
Sales
|
337,325
|
345,189
|
106,268
|
111,933
|
104,467
|
106,903
|
Cost of sales
|
234,705
|
230,133
|
76,808
|
77,902
|
72,687
|
71,271
|
Gross profit
|
102,620
|
115,056
|
29,460
|
34,031
|
31,780
|
35,632
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Selling expenses
|
48,706
|
47,344
|
15,935
|
14,522
|
15,084
|
14,662
|
General and administrative expenses
|
17,179
|
17,823
|
5,415
|
5,483
|
5,320
|
5,520
|
Other income
|
200
|
58
|
63
|
-
|
62
|
18
|
Total operating expenses
|
65,685
|
65,109
|
21,287
|
20,005
|
20,342
|
20,164
|
Operating profit
|
36,935
|
49,947
|
8,173
|
14,026
|
11,438
|
15,468
|
Financial income
|
21,390
|
3,689
|
3,015
|
14,704
|
6,624
|
1,142
|
Financial expense
|
3,825
|
3,313
|
4,602
|
231
|
1,184
|
1,026
|
Total financial income (expense)
|
17,565
|
376
|
(1,587)
|
14,473
|
5,440
|
116
|
Income before taxes on income
|
54,500
|
50,323
|
6,586
|
28,499
|
16,878
|
15,584
|
Taxes on income
|
12,216
|
12,007
|
1,372
|
6,582
|
3,783
|
3,718
|
Profit for the period
|
42,284
|
38,316
|
5,214
|
21,917
|
13,095
|
11,866
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic/ diluted earnings per share
|
3.05
|
2.88
|
0.38
|
1.63
|
0.94
|
0.89
|
Shares used in computation of
|
13,867,017
|
13,289,239
|
13,867,017
|
13,433,684
|
13,867,017
|
13,433,684
|
Actual number of shares
|
13,867,017
|
13,867,017
|
13,867,017
|
13,867,017
|
13,867,017
|
13,867,017
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
|
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(unaudited)
|
Nine months
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
(in thousands)
|
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Profit from continuing operations
|
42,284
|
38,316
|
5,214
|
21,917
|
13,095
|
11,866
|
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to
|
19,524
|
21,127 (**)
|
33,372
|
5,977 (**)
|
6,046
|
6,543
|
Net cash used in continuing operating activities
|
61,808
|
59,443
|
38,586
|
27,894
|
19,141
|
18,409
|
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
|
(4,763)
|
(1,991)
|
(1,130)
|
(1,256)
|
(1,475)
|
(617)
|
Proceeds from sale (purchase) of marketable securities, net
|
2,174
|
(20,669)
|
(12,987)
|
(23,195)
|
673
|
(6,400)
|
Proceeds from sale of property plant and equipment
|
200
|
58
|
63
|
-
|
62
|
18
|
Proceeds from loans granted to others
|
18,707
|
14,000
|
-
|
-
|
5,794
|
4,336
|
Net cash used in (used to) continuing investing
|
16,318
|
(8,602)
|
(14,054)
|
(24,451)
|
5,054
|
(2,663)
|
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Lease liability payments
|
(1,605)
|
(1,334)
|
(601)
|
(507)
|
(497)
|
(413)
|
Dividend
|
(59,975)
|
-
|
(59,975)
|
-
|
(18,574)
|
-
|
Shares issue
|
-
|
42,471
|
-
|
42,471
|
-
|
13,153
|
Net cash used in (used to) continuing financing
|
(61,580)
|
41,137
|
(60,576)
|
41,964
|
(19,071)
|
12,740
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
16,546
|
91,978 (**)
|
(36,044)
|
45,407 (**)
|
5,124
|
28,486
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
|
201,822
|
121,860
|
255,510
|
168,689
|
62,503
|
37,739
|
Exchange losses (profit) on cash and cash
|
612
|
570 (**)
|
(486)
|
312 (**)
|
190
|
176
|
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the
|
218,980
|
214,408
|
218,980
|
214,408
|
67,817
|
66,401
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
(**) Reclassified
|
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(unaudited)
|
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:
|
Nine months
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
(in thousands)
|
Decrease (increase) in deferred
|
3,055
|
(229)
|
660
|
3,153
|
946
|
(71)
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable
|
(13,301)
|
2,739
|
(1,182)
|
(13,532)
|
(4,119)
|
848
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,732
|
4,221
|
1,631
|
1,470
|
1,465
|
1,308
|
Capital gain on disposal of property
|
(200)
|
(58)
|
(63)
|
-
|
(62)
|
(18)
|
Exchange gain (losses) on cash and
|
(612)
|
(**) (570)
|
486
|
(**) (312)
|
(190)
|
(176)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Increase (decrease) in trade
|
1,586
|
1,570
|
4,624
|
6,271
|
491
|
486
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
11,399
|
14,871
|
10,348
|
4,585
|
3,530
|
4,605
|
Increase (decrease) in trade and other
|
12,865
|
(1,417)
|
16,868
|
4,342
|
3,985
|
(439)
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
19,524
|
21,127
|
33,372
|
5,977
|
6,046
|
6,543
|
B. Significant non-cash transactions:
|
Nine months
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
2 0 2 1
|
2 0 2 0
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
(in thousands)
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
Income tax paid
|
13,597
|
16,389
|
3,839
|
5,329
|
4,211
|
5,076
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
(**) Reclassified
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]
SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
