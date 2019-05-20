G. Willi-Food International Reports the Results of First Quarter 2019 Compared to First Quarter 2018 Which Show Highest Quarterly Sales, Gross Profit and Net Profit

YAVNE, Israel, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

Sales increased by 4.8% year-over-year to NIS 97.8 million ( US$ 26.9 million ).

( ). Gross profit increased by 21.8% year-over-year to NIS 30.2 million ( US$ 8.3 million ).

( ). Operating profit increased by 32.0% year-over-year to NIS 12.6 million ( US$ 3.5 million ).

( ). Net profit increased by 118.7% year-over-year to NIS 15.8 million ( US$ 4.3 million ).

( ). Cash and securities balance of NIS 260.5 million ( US$ 71.7 million ) as of March 31, 2019 .

( ) as of . Earnings per share of NIS 1.19 (US$ 0.33) .

Willi-Food's operating divisions include Willi-Food, a distributor of a broad variety of kosher foods, and Gold Frost, its wholly-owned subsidiary, a designer, developer and distributor of branded kosher innovative dairy food products.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the first quarter 2019 financial results, which show continued quarterly improvements in sales, gross profit and operating profit year-over-year for seven quarters in a row. The results of operations show the Company's highest quarterly sales, gross profit and net profit. According to retail data analytics provided by StoreNext Ltd[1], the Company recorded a higher growth rate in the last quarter for "sale out" sales (in other words, sales to the final consumer) than any other Israeli food and beverage company, growing 23.3% compared to the average of such companies, which declined by 0.6%.

We are focusing on increasing the Company's market share in the food sector in Israel, and we believe that the previously announced memorandums of understanding with respect to the potential acquisitions of Bikurei Hasadeh North 1994 Ltd. and Miki Food Industries Fish and Salads (1992) Ltd., upon closing, and together with our growing business and other Company plans for the coming years, will further improve Company results."

1. StoreNext Ltd. has a direct connection to the cash register systems of over 2,200 points of sales, providing information regarding 80% of real time sales data in Israel.

First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 4.8% to NIS 97.8 million (US$ 26.9 million) from NIS 93.4 million (US$ 25.7 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to a redirection of resources in favor of sales, increasing the variety of Company products and improved inventory management.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 21.8% to NIS 30.2 million (US$ 8.3 million) compared to NIS 24.8 million (US$ 6.8 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter gross margin increased by 16.6% to 30.9% compared to gross margin of 26.5% for the same period in 2018, primarily due to the increased sales and the gross margin increase resulting from the Company's strategy of selling a more favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin

Selling expenses increased by 16.3% to NIS 12.5 million (US$ 3.4 million) compared to NIS 7.2 million (US$ million 3.0) in the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to an increase in manpower and payroll expenses. Selling expenses as a percentage of sales were 12.8%, compared to 11.5% in the first quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses increased by 13.5% to NIS 5.1 million (US$ 1.4 million) compared to NIS 4.5 million (US$ million 1.2) in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in management payroll expenses.

As a result, operating profit for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 32.0% to NIS 12.6 million (US$ 3.5 million) compared to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first quarter of 2019 was NIS 19.8 million (US$ 5.5 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 9.5 million (US$ 2.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2019 was NIS 15.8 million (US$ 4.3 million), or NIS 1.19 (US$ 0.33) per share, compared to NIS 7.2 million (US$ 2.0 million), or NIS 0.54 (US$ 0.15) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2019 with NIS 260.5 million (US$ 71.7 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2019 was NIS 0.5 million (US$ 0.1 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2019 was NIS 456.0 million (US$ 125.6 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2019, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.632 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,250 customers and 2,500 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the risk that the potential acquisitions of Bikurei Hasadeh North 1994 Ltd. and Miki Food Industries Fish and Salads (1992) Ltd. will not be completed; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates (especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate); payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one of more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













March 31, December 31 March 31, December 31

2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 2018

NIS US dollars (*)



(in thousands)

ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 118,641 140,337 134,287 32,665 38,639 36,973 Financial assets carried at fair value through

profit or loss 141,894 141,341 137,904 39,068 38,915 37,969 Trade receivables 113,747 103,406 98,017 31,318 28,471 26,987 Loans to others 18,123 - - 4,990 - - Other receivables and prepaid expenses 5,840 3,679 3,744 1,608 1,013 1,031 Inventories 51,107 39,508 49,289 14,071 10,878 13,571 Current tax assets - 2,466 862 - 679 237 Total current assets 449,352 430,737 424,103 123,720 118,595 116,768













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 79,822 78,655 79,611 21,977 21,656 21,919 Less -Accumulated depreciation 41,138 38,309 40,219 11,327 10,548 11,074

38,684 40,346 39,392 10,650 11,108 10,845













Right of use asset 2,079 - - 572 - - Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Deferred taxes 1,841 862 2,882 507 237 794 Total non-current assets 42,640 41,244 42,310 11,739 11,355 11,649





























491,992 471,981 466,413 135,459 129,950 128,417 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 972 - - 268 - - Curremt tax liabilities 1,298 - - 357 - - Short-term bank debt - 20,161 - - 5,551 - Trade payables 21,938 16,730 16,239 6,040 4,606 4,471 Employees Benefits 3,441 3,162 2,577 947 871 710 Other payables and accrued expenses 6,335 7,989 5,882 1,744 2,200 1,619 Total current liabilities 33,984 48,042 24,698 9,356 13,228 6,800













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 1,112 - - 306 - - retirement benefit obligation 877 1,148 836 241 315 230 Total non-current liabilities 1,989 1,148 836 547 315 230













Shareholders' equity











Share capital NIS 0.1 par value (authorized -

50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding -

13,240,913 shares at

March 31, 2019; and December 31, 2018) 1,425 1,425 1,425 392 392 392 Additional paid in capital 128,354 128,354 128,354 35,340 35,340 35,340 Capital fund 247 247 247 68 68 68 Treasury shares (625) - - (172) - - Retained earnings 327,241 293,719 311,476 90,100 80,870 85,759 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect

of defined benefit (623) (954) (623) (172) (263) (172) Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 456,019 422,791 440,879 125,556 116,407 121,387















491,992 471,981 466,413 135,459 129,950 128,417 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales 97,835 93,371 26,936 25,708 Cost of sales 67,638 68,582 18,623 18,883









Gross profit 30,197 24,789 8,313 6,825









Operating costs and expenses:

















Selling expenses 12,466 10,722 3,432 2,952 General and administrative expenses 5,118 4,511 1,409 1,242









Total operating expenses 17,584 15,233 4,841 4,194









Operating income 12,613 9,556 3,472 2,631









Fincance income 8,146 (460) 2,244 (126) Finance cost 934 (437) 257 (120)









Total financial income (expenses), net 7,212 (23) 1,987 (6)



















Income before taxes on income 19,825 9,533 5,459 2,625 Taxes on income (4,060) (2,323) (1,118) (640)









Profit for the period 15,765 7,210 4,341 1,985



















Earnings per share:







Basic earnings per share 1.19 0.54 0.33 0.15









Diluted earnings per share 1.19 0.54 0.33 0.15









Shares used in computation of

basic EPS 13,217,014 13,240,913 13,217,014 13,240,913 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.









G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)









CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Profit from operations 15,765 7,210 4,341 1,985 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used in operating

activities (Appendix) (15,229) (3,914) (4,193) (1,078)









Net cash used in (used to) operating activities 536 3,296 148 907



















CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of property plant and equipment (211) (57) (58) (16) Proceeds from (used in) purchase of marketable securities, net 2,994 (95) 824 (26) Loans granted to others (18,123) - (4,990) - Receipt of non current financial assets - 3,970 - 1,093









Net cash from continuing investing activities (15,340) 3,818 (4,224) 1,051



















CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Short-term bank debt - 20,161 - 5,551 Lease liability payments (217) - (60) - Aquisition of treasury shares (625) - (172) -









Net cash used in continuing financing activities (842) 20,161 (232) 5,551



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (15,646) 27,275 (4,308) 7,509









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial

year 134,287 113,062 36,973 31,130









Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year 118,641 140,337 32,665 38,639 (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





CASH FLOWS – OPERATING ACTIVITIES :



2. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:

Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)



















Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes 1,041 (359) 287 (99) Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (6,984) 2,268 (1,923) 624 Depreciation and amortization 1,141 920 314 253









Changes in assets and liabilities:







Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (15,665) (14,822) (4,313) (4,081) Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,818) 391 (501) 108 Increase in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities 7,056 7,688 1,943 2,117











(15,229) (3,914) (4,193) (1,078)

B. Significant non-cash transactions:





Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2019 2018 2019 2 018

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)









Supplemental cash flow information:







Income tax paid - 2,166 - 596 (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

