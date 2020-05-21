G. Willi-Food International Reports the Results of First Quarter 2020 Which Show the Highest Ever Quarterly Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income
YAVNE, Israel, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
- Sales increased by 32.0% year-over-year to NIS 129.1 million (US$ 36.2 million).
- Gross profit increased by 37.5% year-over-year to NIS 41.5 million (US$ 11.6 million).
- Operating profit increased by 50.9% year-over-year to NIS 19.0 million (US$ 5.3 million).
- Net profit decreased by 92.5% year-over-year to NIS 1.2 million (US$ 0.3 million).
- Cash and securities balance of NIS 242.6 million (US$ 68.1 million) as of March 31, 2020.
- Earnings per share of NIS 0.09 (US$ 0.03).
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "Since a strain of coronavirus surfaced in China at the end of 2019 and reached many other countries worldwide, including Israel, there has been a substantial increase in demand for the Company's products, especially in the retail market. The Company acted to maintain its operational ability and to ensure that sufficient levels of inventory were available in order to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the first quarter 2020 financial results show the Company's highest ever sales, gross profit and operating profit. We intend to continue to maintain sufficient inventory levels and work to further strengthen the Company's supply chain, and product portfolio to meet its future demand."
According to retail data analytics provided by StoreNext Ltd[1], the Company recorded a higher growth rate in the last quarter for "sale out" sales (in other words, sales to the final consumer) than any other Israeli food and beverage company, growing 45.5% compared to the average of such companies, which increased by 15.4%.
[1] StoreNext Ltd. has a direct connection to the cash register systems of over 2,200 points of sales, providing information regarding 80% of real time sales data in Israel.
First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Summary
Sales for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 32.0% to NIS 129.1 million (US$ 36.2 million) from NIS 97.8 million (US$ 27.4 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2019. Sales increased primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to an increase in demand for the Company's products, primarily in the retail chains.
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 37.5% to NIS 41.5 million (US$ 11.6 million) compared to NIS 30.2 million (US$ 8.5 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in sales, a gross margin increase resulting from the Company's strategy of selling a favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin and depreciation of the Euro and USD exchange rates against the NIS.
Selling expenses increased by 33.3% to NIS 16.6 million (US$ 4.7 million) compared to NIS 12.5 million (US$ million 3.5) in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in selling expenses was primarily due to an increase of payroll expenses in the sales department, an increase of freight to customers' expenses to support sales growth and an increase in advertising expenses of existing and new products.
General and administrative expenses increased by 14.8% to NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.7 million) compared to NIS 5.1 million (US$ million 1.4) in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in payroll expenses.
As a result, operating profit for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 50.9% to NIS 19.0 million (US$ 5.3 million) compared to NIS 12.6 million (US$ 3.5 million) in the first quarter of 2019.
Finance expenses, net totaled NIS 17.4 million (USD$ 4.9 million) compared to Finance income, net of NIS 7.2 million (US$ 2.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, capital markets recorded sharp declines and, as a result, the Company suffered a decline in its portfolio of securities which totaled NIS 18.7 million since the beginning of the year. Capital markets have recovered somewhat since March 31, 2020 and as a result the Company's loss has been reduced to approximately NIS 8.9 million (USD$ 2.5 million) since the beginning of the year.
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 1.6 million (US$ 0.4 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 19.8 million (US$ 5.6 million) in the first quarter of 2019.
Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 1.2 million (US$ 0.3 million), or NIS 0.09 (US$ 0.03) per share, compared to NIS 15.8 million (US$ 4.4 million), or NIS 1.19 (US$ 0.33) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2019.
Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2020 with NIS 242.6 million (US$ 68.0 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 8.0 million (US$ 2.2 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2020 was NIS 492.5 million (US$ 138.1 million).
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2020, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.565 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,250 customers and 2,500 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies Ltd. (Former: "Gold-Frost Ltd."), a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December
March 31,
December
2 0 2 0
2 0 1 9
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 19
2 0 1 9
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
121,040
118,641
121,860
33,952
33,279
34,182
Financial assets carried at fair value through
121,564
141,894
141,543
34,099
39,802
39,703
Trade receivables
160,396
113,747
133,039
44,992
31,907
37,318
Loans to others
17,650
18,123
17,650
4,951
5,084
4,951
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
6,695
5,840
9,360
1,878
1,638
2,626
Inventories
55,991
51,107
71,548
15,706
14,336
20,070
Total current assets
483,336
449,352
495,000
135,578
126,046
138,850
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
81,765
79,822
81,402
22,935
22,390
22,834
Less -Accumulated depreciation
44,802
41,138
43,881
12,567
11,539
12,309
36,963
38,684
37,521
10,368
10,851
10,525
Right of use asset
3,710
2,079
3,860
1,041
583
1,083
Financial assets carried at fair value through
9,273
-
-
2,601
-
-
Goodwill
36
36
36
10
10
10
Deferred taxes
5,101
1,841
818
1,432
516
229
Total non-current assets
55,083
42,640
42,235
15,452
11,960
11,847
538,419
491,992
537,235
151,030
138,006
150,697
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
1,708
972
1,675
479
273
470
Current tax liabilities
3,410
1,298
3,750
957
364
1,052
Trade payables
20,420
21,938
24,650
5,728
6,153
6,914
Employees Benefits
3,876
3,441
2,911
1,087
965
817
Other payables and accrued expenses
12,862
6,335
9,195
3,608
1,777
2,579
Total current liabilities
42,276
33,984
42,181
11,859
9,532
11,832
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
2,035
1,112
2,212
571
312
620
retirement benefit obligation
1,568
877
1,486
440
246
417
Total non-current liabilities
3,603
1,989
3,698
1,011
558
1,037
Shareholders' equity
Share capital NIS 0.1 par value (authorized -
1,425
1,425
1,425
400
400
400
Additional paid in capital
128,354
128,354
128,354
36,004
36,004
36,004
Capital fund
247
247
247
69
69
69
Treasury shares
(628)
(625)
(628)
(176)
(175)
(176)
Retained earnings
364,171
327,241
362,987
102,152
91,793
101,820
Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of
(1,029)
(623)
(1,029)
(289)
(175)
(289)
Equity attributable to owners of the
492,540
456,019
491,356
138,160
127,916
137,828
538,419
491,992
537,235
151,030
138,006
150,697
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2 0 2 0
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 19
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
129,103
97,835
36,214
27,443
Cost of sales
87,581
67,638
24,567
18,973
Gross profit
41,522
30,197
11,647
8,470
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
16,617
12,466
4,661
3,497
General and administrative expenses
5,876
5,118
1,648
1,436
Total operating expenses
22,493
17,584
6,309
4,933
Operating income
19,029
12,613
5,338
3,537
Finance income
1,460
8,146
410
2,285
Finance cost
(18,896)
934
(5,300)
262
Total financial income (expenses), net
(17,436)
7,212
(4,891)
2,023
Income before taxes on income
1,593
19,825
447
5,560
Taxes on income
(412)
(4,060)
(116)
(1,139)
Profit for the period
1,181
15,765
331
4,421
Earnings per share:
Basic/diluted earnings per share
0.09
1.19
0.03
0.33
Shares used in computation of
13,217,014
13,217,014
13,217,014
13,217,014
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2 0 2 0
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 19
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from operations
1,181
15,765
331
4,421
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used in (used to)
6,786
(15,229)
1,903
(4,272)
Net cash used in continuing operating activities
7,967
536
2,234
149
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(362)
(211)
(102)
(59)
Proceeds from purchase of marketable securities, net
(8,000)
2,994
(2,244)
840
Loans granted to others
-
(18,123)
-
(5,084)
Net cash used to continuing investing activities
(8,362)
(15,340)
(2,346)
(4,303)
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(425)
(217)
(118)
(61)
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
(625)
-
(175)
Net cash used to continuing financing activities
(425)
(842)
(118)
(236)
decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(820)
(15,646)
(230)
(4,390)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial
121,860
134,287
34,182
37,669
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year
121,040
118,641
33,952
33,279
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
CASH FLOWS – OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
2. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2 0 2 0
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 19
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes
(4,283)
1,041
(1,202)
292
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities
18,707
(6,984)
5,247
(1,959)
Depreciation and amortization
1,353
1,141
380
320
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade receivables and other receivables
(24,692)
(15,665)
(6,926)
(4,394)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
15,556
(1,818)
4,364
(510)
Increase in trade and other payables, and other current
145
7,056
40
1,979
6,786
(15,229)
1,903
(4,272)
B. Significant non-cash transactions:
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2 0 2 0
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 19
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Supplemental cash flow information:
Income tax paid
6,480
-
1,818
-
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]
SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
