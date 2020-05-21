G. Willi-Food International Reports the Results of First Quarter 2020 Which Show the Highest Ever Quarterly Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income

YAVNE, Israel, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

Sales increased by 32.0% year-over-year to NIS 129.1 million ( US$ 36.2 million ).

( ). Gross profit increased by 37.5% year-over-year to NIS 41.5 million ( US$ 11.6 million ).

( ). Operating profit increased by 50.9% year-over-year to NIS 19.0 million ( US$ 5.3 million ).

( ). Net profit decreased by 92.5% year-over-year to NIS 1.2 million ( US$ 0.3 million ).

( ). Cash and securities balance of NIS 242.6 million ( US$ 68.1 million ) as of March 31, 2020 .

( ) as of . Earnings per share of NIS 0.09 (US$ 0.03) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "Since a strain of coronavirus surfaced in China at the end of 2019 and reached many other countries worldwide, including Israel, there has been a substantial increase in demand for the Company's products, especially in the retail market. The Company acted to maintain its operational ability and to ensure that sufficient levels of inventory were available in order to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the first quarter 2020 financial results show the Company's highest ever sales, gross profit and operating profit. We intend to continue to maintain sufficient inventory levels and work to further strengthen the Company's supply chain, and product portfolio to meet its future demand."

According to retail data analytics provided by StoreNext Ltd[1], the Company recorded a higher growth rate in the last quarter for "sale out" sales (in other words, sales to the final consumer) than any other Israeli food and beverage company, growing 45.5% compared to the average of such companies, which increased by 15.4%.

[1] StoreNext Ltd. has a direct connection to the cash register systems of over 2,200 points of sales, providing information regarding 80% of real time sales data in Israel.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 32.0% to NIS 129.1 million (US$ 36.2 million) from NIS 97.8 million (US$ 27.4 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2019. Sales increased primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to an increase in demand for the Company's products, primarily in the retail chains.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 37.5% to NIS 41.5 million (US$ 11.6 million) compared to NIS 30.2 million (US$ 8.5 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in sales, a gross margin increase resulting from the Company's strategy of selling a favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin and depreciation of the Euro and USD exchange rates against the NIS.

Selling expenses increased by 33.3% to NIS 16.6 million (US$ 4.7 million) compared to NIS 12.5 million (US$ million 3.5) in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in selling expenses was primarily due to an increase of payroll expenses in the sales department, an increase of freight to customers' expenses to support sales growth and an increase in advertising expenses of existing and new products.

General and administrative expenses increased by 14.8% to NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.7 million) compared to NIS 5.1 million (US$ million 1.4) in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in payroll expenses.

As a result, operating profit for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 50.9% to NIS 19.0 million (US$ 5.3 million) compared to NIS 12.6 million (US$ 3.5 million) in the first quarter of 2019.

Finance expenses, net totaled NIS 17.4 million (USD$ 4.9 million) compared to Finance income, net of NIS 7.2 million (US$ 2.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, capital markets recorded sharp declines and, as a result, the Company suffered a decline in its portfolio of securities which totaled NIS 18.7 million since the beginning of the year. Capital markets have recovered somewhat since March 31, 2020 and as a result the Company's loss has been reduced to approximately NIS 8.9 million (USD$ 2.5 million) since the beginning of the year.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 1.6 million (US$ 0.4 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 19.8 million (US$ 5.6 million) in the first quarter of 2019.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 1.2 million (US$ 0.3 million), or NIS 0.09 (US$ 0.03) per share, compared to NIS 15.8 million (US$ 4.4 million), or NIS 1.19 (US$ 0.33) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2020 with NIS 242.6 million (US$ 68.0 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 8.0 million (US$ 2.2 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2020 was NIS 492.5 million (US$ 138.1 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2020, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.565 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,250 customers and 2,500 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies Ltd. (Former: "Gold-Frost Ltd."), a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, December

31 March 31, December

31

2 0 2 0 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 9 2 0 2 0 2 0 19 2 0 1 9

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 121,040 118,641 121,860 33,952 33,279 34,182 Financial assets carried at fair value through

profit or loss 121,564 141,894 141,543 34,099 39,802 39,703 Trade receivables 160,396 113,747 133,039 44,992 31,907 37,318 Loans to others 17,650 18,123 17,650 4,951 5,084 4,951 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 6,695 5,840 9,360 1,878 1,638 2,626 Inventories 55,991 51,107 71,548 15,706 14,336 20,070 Total current assets 483,336 449,352 495,000 135,578 126,046 138,850













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 81,765 79,822 81,402 22,935 22,390 22,834 Less -Accumulated depreciation 44,802 41,138 43,881 12,567 11,539 12,309

36,963 38,684 37,521 10,368 10,851 10,525













Right of use asset 3,710 2,079 3,860 1,041 583 1,083 Financial assets carried at fair value through

profit or loss 9,273 - - 2,601 - - Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Deferred taxes 5,101 1,841 818 1,432 516 229 Total non-current assets 55,083 42,640 42,235 15,452 11,960 11,847





























538,419 491,992 537,235 151,030 138,006 150,697 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,708 972 1,675 479 273 470 Current tax liabilities 3,410 1,298 3,750 957 364 1,052 Trade payables 20,420 21,938 24,650 5,728 6,153 6,914 Employees Benefits 3,876 3,441 2,911 1,087 965 817 Other payables and accrued expenses 12,862 6,335 9,195 3,608 1,777 2,579 Total current liabilities 42,276 33,984 42,181 11,859 9,532 11,832













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 2,035 1,112 2,212 571 312 620 retirement benefit obligation 1,568 877 1,486 440 246 417 Total non-current liabilities 3,603 1,989 3,698 1,011 558 1,037













Shareholders' equity











Share capital NIS 0.1 par value (authorized -

50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding -

13,217,017 shares at March 31, 2020; and

December 31, 2019) 1,425 1,425 1,425 400 400 400 Additional paid in capital 128,354 128,354 128,354 36,004 36,004 36,004 Capital fund 247 247 247 69 69 69 Treasury shares (628) (625) (628) (176) (175) (176) Retained earnings 364,171 327,241 362,987 102,152 91,793 101,820 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of

defined benefit (1,029) (623) (1,029) (289) (175) (289) Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 492,540 456,019 491,356 138,160 127,916 137,828















538,419 491,992 537,235 151,030 138,006 150,697

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 2 0 2 0 1 9 2 0 2 0 2 0 19

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales 129,103 97,835 36,214 27,443 Cost of sales 87,581 67,638 24,567 18,973









Gross profit 41,522 30,197 11,647 8,470









Operating costs and expenses:

















Selling expenses 16,617 12,466 4,661 3,497 General and administrative expenses 5,876 5,118 1,648 1,436









Total operating expenses 22,493 17,584 6,309 4,933









Operating income 19,029 12,613 5,338 3,537









Finance income 1,460 8,146 410 2,285 Finance cost (18,896) 934 (5,300) 262









Total financial income (expenses), net (17,436) 7,212 (4,891) 2,023



















Income before taxes on income 1,593 19,825 447 5,560 Taxes on income (412) (4,060) (116) (1,139)









Profit for the period 1,181 15,765 331 4,421



















Earnings per share:







Basic/diluted earnings per share 0.09 1.19 0.03 0.33









Shares used in computation of

basic EPS 13,217,014 13,217,014 13,217,014 13,217,014









(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 2 0 2 0 1 9 2 0 2 0 2 0 19

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)









CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Profit from operations 1,181 15,765 331 4,421 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used in (used to)

continuing operating activities (Appendix) 6,786 (15,229) 1,903 (4,272)









Net cash used in continuing operating activities 7,967 536 2,234 149



















CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of property plant and equipment (362) (211) (102) (59) Proceeds from purchase of marketable securities, net (8,000) 2,994 (2,244) 840 Loans granted to others - (18,123) - (5,084)









Net cash used to continuing investing activities (8,362) (15,340) (2,346) (4,303)



















CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Lease liability payments (425) (217) (118) (61) Acquisition of treasury shares - (625) - (175)









Net cash used to continuing financing activities (425) (842) (118) (236)



















decrease in cash and cash equivalents (820) (15,646) (230) (4,390)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial

year 121,860 134,287 34,182 37,669









Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year 121,040 118,641 33,952 33,279

(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS – OPERATING ACTIVITIES : 2. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 2 0 2 0 1 9 2 0 2 0 2 0 19

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)



















Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes (4,283) 1,041 (1,202) 292 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities 18,707 (6,984) 5,247 (1,959) Depreciation and amortization 1,353 1,141 380 320









Changes in assets and liabilities:







Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (24,692) (15,665) (6,926) (4,394) Decrease (increase) in inventories 15,556 (1,818) 4,364 (510) Increase in trade and other payables, and other current

liabilities 145 7,056 40 1,979











6,786 (15,229) 1,903 (4,272)









B. Significant non-cash transactions:



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 2 0 2 0 1 9 2 0 2 0 2 0 19

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)









Supplemental cash flow information:







Income tax paid 6,480 - 1,818 -

(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.

Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer

(+972) 8-932-1000

[email protected]

