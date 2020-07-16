G12 Communications Now Offering Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud communication services provider G12 Communications has launched a new Cloud PBX integration solution for Microsoft Teams. With G12 Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams, companies can seamlessly integrate G12's powerful Cloud PBX service with Microsoft's industry-leading collaboration platform. G12's Cloud PBX solution streamlines the process of integrating voice and collaboration by providing companies with advanced telephony features that are accessible within the Teams interface.

"We are excited to provide our customers the ability to seamlessly and cost-effectively integrate the enhanced features of our Cloud PBX system with the Microsoft Teams platform," said Rick Coma, Chief Executive Officer of G12 Communications. "This solution will not only save our customers money—but provide added productivity and the flexibility they need to be productive in any work environment."

With G12 Communications advanced PBX features, customers can use the Teams interface as a softphone or mobile device registered to G12 allowing them to access essential communications services on demand. This solution gives companies the flexibility to integrate Microsoft Teams with advanced business phone features such as custom call routing, audio conferencing, auto attendants, call queues, remote call centers features, call recording, analytics, and much more.

G12 Communication's new offering can help companies leverage their investment in Teams by integrating the most adopted collaboration tool with one of the most respected UCaaS solutions in the industry—while cutting costs, boosting overall call quality, and promoting collaboration and productivity in an evolving remote work environment.

"Every company communicates differently. We create unique system designs for all of our Cloud PBX customers," said Rick Garcia, Chief Operating Officer of G12 Communications. "Our Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams allows customers to deploy a comprehensive system and design it with the powerful Microsoft Teams Interface for ease of use and quick adoption."

About G12 Communications

G12 Communications is a cloud service provider for leading communications technologies. The company works with leading organizations to create cost-effective communication solutions that aim to improve a company's remote-readiness, productivity, and flexibility. The company offers a variety of communication services to SMBs and enterprises, including cloud PBX, SIP trunking, cloud faxing, direct routing for Microsoft Teams, toll-free numbers, softphones, and more.

