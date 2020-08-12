G12 Communications Now Offering Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G12 Communications, a fast-growing provider of UCaaS, CCaaS, and SIP Trunking services is now offering Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams. Companies can leverage G12's direct routing service to enhance Microsoft Teams by adding seamless PSTN calling capabilities. G12's new solution is designed to provide companies with a lower cost and more reliable alternative to Microsoft's Calling Plan that lets customers purchase services on a per user or per call session basis.

"Direct routing for Microsoft Teams adds yet another product to our portfolio that allows us to serve the growing Teams user base, providing them with a high-quality, reliable voice solution that lets them leverage the Teams interface for PSTN calling," said Rick Garcia, Chief Operating Officer of G12 Communications. "Our solution can save companies 40% or more on telecom costs when compared to Microsoft's Calling Plan."

Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams is a cost-effective and flexible solution that allows companies to use MS Teams as a phone system with phone numbers and PSTN calling provided by G12. The service provided by G12 creates an ideal environment for seamless communication and enhanced collaboration. Users can engage in conference calls, transfer calls, and utilize voicemail functionality within Microsoft Teams.

"We make it easy for our customers to utilize MS Teams as their phone system,'' said Rick Coma, Chief Executive Officer of G12 Communications. "G12's Direct Routing service provides our customers with the tools and support they need to efficiently and cost-effectively scale their business in a MS Teams environment."

About G12 Communications

G12 Communications is a multi-solution vendor of leading communications technologies. The company works with organizations to create cost-effective communication solutions that aim to improve a company's remote-readiness, productivity, and flexibility. The company offers a variety of communication services to SMBs and enterprises, including cloud PBX, SIP trunking, cloud faxing, direct routing for Microsoft Teams, toll-free numbers, softphones, and more.

